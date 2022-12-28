Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Browns RB Nick Chubb Makes Decision on Playing in Last two Games
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb says he will indeed be playing in the team's last two games.
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week
Cleveland Browns will have one extra fan rooting for them this week, as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers need some help.
Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns
Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job
While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice
The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Backs HC Kevin Stefanski, Talks About Main Focus in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backed up head coach Kevin Stefanski in today's press conference.
Browns Jadeveon Clowney, Demetric Felton out Thursday's Practice Prior to Commanders Game
Cleveland Browns are without a couple of players at Thursday's practice as they prep for the Washington Commanders.
New Year's Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year's Eve. But that's not the only action on today with two other intriguing bowl games on in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP ...
Browns' Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
The four-time Pro Bowler weighed in on why Kevin Stefanski limited him from playing to start last week’s game.
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reflects On J.J. Watt's Career: 'It’s Pretty Special'
HOUSTON — Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday morning via social media. He will conclude his career on Jan 8., when the Arizona Cardinals end the 2022 season against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Watt, a perennial first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, played 12...
Draymond Green Makes Warriors History On Friday Night
On Friday night, Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Questionable for Commanders Game, Good News on Jedrick Wills Jr.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's status is up in the air for the week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.
Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game
Reggie Ragland didn't take long to leave his mark with the Cleveland Browns in week 16.
Browns vs. Commanders Preview: Washington Clinging to Playoff Berth
The Commanders are holding onto the final wild card spot in the NFC.
