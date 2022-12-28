ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
TexansDaily

Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?

Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns

Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job

While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Blue View

Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice

The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
TexansDaily

Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
HOUSTON, TX

