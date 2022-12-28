When Coolio died in September, he reportedly didn’t have a will in place, and now seven of his children are likely to inherit and split his estate. According to a report from The Blast on Tuesday (December 27), Coolio’s manager has filed a probate case to begin the process of appraising the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate. Of his 10 children, seven are adults and are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.

