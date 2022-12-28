Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Jay-Z Net Worth: Billionaire Status in Danger? Rapper Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit after Bacardi Rejects Buyout Offer
Jay-Z and Bacardi partnered up for cognac D'Usse back in 2012, but it appears that the partnership has now soured, and allegations have been thrown around. As per recent developments in Jay-Z and Bacardi's feud, the rapper offered to buy out the liquor company for $1.5 billion, but his offer was rejected-which has caused him to raise an eyebrow.
Complex
Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’
Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e, Cam’ron & Jadakiss To Takeover New York’s Apollo Theater For One Night Only
Ma$e, Cam’ron and Jadakiss have announced they’ll be performing at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, for a special one-night-only concert. According to a post on the Apollo Theater’s official website, Murda Ma$e, Killa Cam and Kiss will be performing on January 28 as part of the venue’s 2022-2023 season, which is titled The Next Movement — “an exploration of what’s new, now and next in music, dance, art and ideas.”
Jay-Z Offered Bacardi $1.5 Billion For D’USSÉ & Got Rejected
Jay-Z and Bacardi's D'USSÉ cognac brand are not seeing eye to eye despite their 50-50 partnership which has been ongoing since 2012.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Trademarks His Viral Foot Tap
Jim Jones has revealed he’s trademarked his signature foot tap that he did while giving a winter weather storm update back in 2019. In the iconic clip, which was delivered during a massive snowstorm that pummeled New York City in December of that year, Jones served as the Big Apple’s weatherman as he gave an update on the storm.
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Janitors, Reportedly Forcing Staff To Bring Own Toilet Paper
Twitter headquarters is going from swell to smell, thanks to billionaire CEO.
HipHopDX.com
Coolio’s $300K Estate Will Likely Be Split Among Seven Of His Kids Due To Lack Of Will
When Coolio died in September, he reportedly didn’t have a will in place, and now seven of his children are likely to inherit and split his estate. According to a report from The Blast on Tuesday (December 27), Coolio’s manager has filed a probate case to begin the process of appraising the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate. Of his 10 children, seven are adults and are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.
Why members of Detroit rap group Clear Soul Forces started their own moving company
What started as a side hustle helped the group weather the pandemic — and empower other artists
todaynftnews.com
‘Made in Bengaluru’ film released in the metaverse
The release of the Kannada movie “Made in Bengaluru” in the metaverse has been announced by Interality, an engine for mixed reality (AR and VR) worlds. Pradeep Sastry is the writer and director of the film “Made in Bengaluru.”. Anant Nag, Saikumar, and Prakash Belawadi play significant...
todaynftnews.com
Gumi and Square Enix made a deal for $52 million
Japan-based Gumi Co. Ltd. and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. have started a financial and commercial collaboration with financial services firm SBI Holdings Co. Ltd. to expand its virtual world company as a subsidiary revenue stream. Gumi will consider issuing shares for $52.3 million (7 billion Japanese yen), giving SBI...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis Brand
Death Row Records is entering the legal marijuana industry under Snoop Dogg’s sativa-fueled stewardship. The legendary gangsta rap label, which Snoop has been steadily working to revive after becoming its new owner earlier this year, announced on Thursday (December 29) the launch of its very own weed brand, Death Row Cannabis.
todaynftnews.com
Rolls Royce partners up with Sacha Jafri to launch Phantom car series NFT collection
British luxury car manufacturer Rolls Royce partners with Sacha Jafri to launch the NFT collection. The Six Elements NFTs will represent the six new phantom series cars launched by Rolls Royce. The Six Elements motor car, Humanity, references Sacha Jafri’s best-known work, ‘The Journey of Humanity.’. In a...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” Is Rumored To Join “Reimagined” Series In 2023
Although Jordan Brand has been pumping energy into other silhouettes in Michael Jordan’s historic roster of signature sneakers, it can’t quit churning out Air Jordan 1 colorways. Reportedly high-profile collaborators like Travis Scott will move on from the 37-year-old design in 2023, but the NIKE, Inc. subsidiary won’t – at least not until it releases the model in a “Black Toe Reimagined” version.
