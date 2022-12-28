ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money 'Greatest Label Ever'

Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
Black Enterprise

Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship

Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e, Cam’ron & Jadakiss To Takeover New York’s Apollo Theater For One Night Only

Ma$e, Cam’ron and Jadakiss have announced they’ll be performing at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, for a special one-night-only concert. According to a post on the Apollo Theater’s official website, Murda Ma$e, Killa Cam and Kiss will be performing on January 28 as part of the venue’s 2022-2023 season, which is titled The Next Movement — “an exploration of what’s new, now and next in music, dance, art and ideas.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Trademarks His Viral Foot Tap

Jim Jones has revealed he’s trademarked his signature foot tap that he did while giving a winter weather storm update back in 2019. In the iconic clip, which was delivered during a massive snowstorm that pummeled New York City in December of that year, Jones served as the Big Apple’s weatherman as he gave an update on the storm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Coolio’s $300K Estate Will Likely Be Split Among Seven Of His Kids Due To Lack Of Will

When Coolio died in September, he reportedly didn’t have a will in place, and now seven of his children are likely to inherit and split his estate. According to a report from The Blast on Tuesday (December 27), Coolio’s manager has filed a probate case to begin the process of appraising the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate. Of his 10 children, seven are adults and are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.
todaynftnews.com

‘Made in Bengaluru’ film released in the metaverse

The release of the Kannada movie “Made in Bengaluru” in the metaverse has been announced by Interality, an engine for mixed reality (AR and VR) worlds. Pradeep Sastry is the writer and director of the film “Made in Bengaluru.”. Anant Nag, Saikumar, and Prakash Belawadi play significant...
todaynftnews.com

Gumi and Square Enix made a deal for $52 million

Japan-based Gumi Co. Ltd. and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. have started a financial and commercial collaboration with financial services firm SBI Holdings Co. Ltd. to expand its virtual world company as a subsidiary revenue stream. Gumi will consider issuing shares for $52.3 million (7 billion Japanese yen), giving SBI...
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis Brand

Death Row Records is entering the legal marijuana industry under Snoop Dogg’s sativa-fueled stewardship. The legendary gangsta rap label, which Snoop has been steadily working to revive after becoming its new owner earlier this year, announced on Thursday (December 29) the launch of its very own weed brand, Death Row Cannabis.
COLORADO STATE
todaynftnews.com

Rolls Royce partners up with Sacha Jafri to launch Phantom car series NFT collection

British luxury car manufacturer Rolls Royce partners with Sacha Jafri to launch the NFT collection. The Six Elements NFTs will represent the six new phantom series cars launched by Rolls Royce. The Six Elements motor car, Humanity, references Sacha Jafri’s best-known work, ‘The Journey of Humanity.’. In a...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” Is Rumored To Join “Reimagined” Series In 2023

Although Jordan Brand has been pumping energy into other silhouettes in Michael Jordan’s historic roster of signature sneakers, it can’t quit churning out Air Jordan 1 colorways. Reportedly high-profile collaborators like Travis Scott will move on from the 37-year-old design in 2023, but the NIKE, Inc. subsidiary won’t – at least not until it releases the model in a “Black Toe Reimagined” version.

