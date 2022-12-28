Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
The first national NFT market in China is launching next week
On January 1, 2023, China will open its first authorized market for NFT exchanges, according to a local news outlet. The business, which serves as a secondary market for the trading of NFTs, was founded by the state-owned Chinese Technology Exchange, the state-owned Art Exhibitions China, and the corporate business entity Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd.
Ask the Rational Investor: Analyzing the value of predictable railroads
An investment philosophy is an important and often overlooked part of any portfolio. Our firm focuses on investing in large, predictable and highly profitable businesses that have a track record of allocating capital toward dividends, share repurchases and internal investment. An investment philosophy is an important and often overlooked part of any portfolio....
Tesla stock had one of its best days all year on April Fools’ Day – yes, really
Elon Musk sure had a pretty wild end to 2022, with his new ownership of Twitter continuing to prove turbulent, and stock prices for his car manufacturer Tesla said to be rounding off the year with a $700 billion loss – its worst year ever.CNBC previously reported that production at the company’s factory in Shanghai will be reduced from January, following a shutdown at the end of this month.There’s also the additional headache of a California law coming into effect in 2023 which effectively bans Tesla from saying its vehicles are “self-driving”.Then, on a managerial level, Musk is considered to...
todaynftnews.com
Brian Frye writes about why NFTs represent investment contracts in social clout
Artist and lawyer Brian Frye shared his thoughts over NFTs as securities and pondered on some crucial aspects. NFTs being a type of security is what makes them powerful and promising. As per Frye, the NFT market eliminates the object and allows creators to trade ledger entries directly instead of...
todaynftnews.com
Gumi and Square Enix made a deal for $52 million
Japan-based Gumi Co. Ltd. and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. have started a financial and commercial collaboration with financial services firm SBI Holdings Co. Ltd. to expand its virtual world company as a subsidiary revenue stream. Gumi will consider issuing shares for $52.3 million (7 billion Japanese yen), giving SBI...
todaynftnews.com
Netflix and Spotify subscriptions payment now possible with SHIB
In September, Today NFT News reported that NOWPayments POS Terminal Can Now Accept Shiba Inu. Now the cryptocurrency payment gateway has something amazing for users of subscription services. The recurring invoicing tool of NOWPayments has made it possible to pay for Spotify and Netflix monthly subscriptions via Shiba Inu. Moreover,...
todaynftnews.com
CryptoPunk 2066 sold for $1.38 million
CryptoPunk 2066 has been sold out to nObOdy for $1.38 million on December 31, 2022. This punk first came into existence on June 23, 2017, and sold for just $377 in July 2017. Today, the same Punk has been sold for 1.16K Ethereum. A CryptoPunk is a work of art...
todaynftnews.com
Rolls Royce partners up with Sacha Jafri to launch Phantom car series NFT collection
British luxury car manufacturer Rolls Royce partners with Sacha Jafri to launch the NFT collection. The Six Elements NFTs will represent the six new phantom series cars launched by Rolls Royce. The Six Elements motor car, Humanity, references Sacha Jafri’s best-known work, ‘The Journey of Humanity.’. In a...
Comments / 0