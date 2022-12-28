Read full article on original website
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Report: Josh Dobbs to make first NFL start with Titans
Just over a week after signing with the Tennessee Titans, former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will reportedly make his first NFL start on Thursday.
Fiesta Bowl 2022: Breaking down Michigan-TCU clash
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The Post’s Ethan Sears breaks down the Fiesta Bowl (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN) between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU: When Michigan has the ball The Wolverines are missing star running back Blake Corum, but their bread and butter is still going to be handing the ball off — to sophomore Donovan Edwards instead. TCU had a middle-of-the-road run defense, and that was in the quicker, less physical Big 12. Finding a way to keep up with Michigan’s offensive line, which won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best for the second straight year, will be...
POD: Kyle Brady discusses 1995 Rose Bowl win
Former Penn State football star Kyle Brady joined Allie Berube to discuss Penn State’s lone Rose Bowl victory, a 38-20 victory over Oregon in 1995. This interview is apart of Nittany Nation’s Rose Bowl Special, check your local Nittany Nation Station. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State […]
Demond Williams Commits, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Demond Williams, David Stone Jr, and more!
Oregon WBB recap: Poor shooting and turnovers dooms Ducks vs UCLA
Sometimes the game of basketball can be broken down into the simplest of things. When Team A shoots a lot better than Team B, Team A is going to win the majority of the time. That was the case inside Matthew Knight Arena as No. 10 UCLA shot the lights out and Oregon did not as the Bruins defeated the Ducks 82-74. Oregon falls to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in conference action. UCLA improved to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play. For the game, the Bruins shot 46 percent from the field, including 9-of-24 from three-point land. The Ducks were just 6-of-17...
Bears claim CB Michael Ojemudia, waive DL Taco Charlton
The Chicago Bears made a move to bolster their secondary for the final few games, claiming cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers from the Denver Broncos and waiving defensive end Taco Charlton on Wednesday afternoon. Ojemudia was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Iowa by...
Analyzing Georgia Tech's Offensive Line After Signing Day
It is no secret that Georgia Tech's offensive line was the weak point of not only the offense but the entire team in 2022. While the group was young, they did not play well, and for the Yellow Jackets to have a successful 2023 season under Brent Key, this unit is going to have to improve substantially. The offensive line is going to be led by Geep Wade next season. Wade coached this past season at App State.
Trevor Sikkema has the Falcons taking a difference maker on defense in his latest mock draft
The mock overall is pretty good — you should check the whole thing out. However, the Falcons pick is an interesting one, and I really like the rationale:. 6. ATLANTA FALCONS: EDGE JARED VERSE, FLORIDA STATE. Verse is one of my favorite players in this class. Previously at FCS...
