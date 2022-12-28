ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

New York Post

Fiesta Bowl 2022: Breaking down Michigan-TCU clash

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The Post’s Ethan Sears breaks down the Fiesta Bowl (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN) between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU:  When Michigan has the ball  The Wolverines are missing star running back Blake Corum, but their bread and butter is still going to be handing the ball off — to sophomore Donovan Edwards instead. TCU had a middle-of-the-road run defense, and that was in the quicker, less physical Big 12. Finding a way to keep up with Michigan’s offensive line, which won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best for the second straight year, will be...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTAJ

POD: Kyle Brady discusses 1995 Rose Bowl win

Former Penn State football star Kyle Brady joined Allie Berube to discuss Penn State’s lone Rose Bowl victory, a 38-20 victory over Oregon in 1995. This interview is apart of Nittany Nation’s Rose Bowl Special, check your local Nittany Nation Station. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon WBB recap: Poor shooting and turnovers dooms Ducks vs UCLA

Sometimes the game of basketball can be broken down into the simplest of things. When Team A shoots a lot better than Team B, Team A is going to win the majority of the time. That was the case inside Matthew Knight Arena as No. 10 UCLA shot the lights out and Oregon did not as the Bruins defeated the Ducks 82-74. Oregon falls to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in conference action. UCLA improved to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play. For the game, the Bruins shot 46 percent from the field, including 9-of-24 from three-point land. The Ducks were just 6-of-17...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Analyzing Georgia Tech's Offensive Line After Signing Day

It is no secret that Georgia Tech's offensive line was the weak point of not only the offense but the entire team in 2022. While the group was young, they did not play well, and for the Yellow Jackets to have a successful 2023 season under Brent Key, this unit is going to have to improve substantially. The offensive line is going to be led by Geep Wade next season. Wade coached this past season at App State.
ATLANTA, GA

