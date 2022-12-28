Leeds 1-3 Man City LIVE: Stream FREE, score, TV channel – Haaland on the double as champions City run riot
ERLING HAALAND scored twice as Manchester City defeated Leeds 3-1 at Elland Road.
Haaland - who was born in Leeds - linked up superbly with Jack Grealish as the champions dominated.
City have leapfrogged Newcastle up to second place, sitting five points behind leaders Arsenal.
- Kick-off: 8pm UK
- TV channel/ live stream: Amazon Prime Video
- New Amazon customers can get a free 30-day trial
- Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Cooper, Koch, Roca, Forshaw, Aaronson, Gnonto, Greenwood, Rodrigo
- Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
Follow ALL of the latest updates below...
