Leeds 1-3 Man City LIVE: Stream FREE, score, TV channel – Haaland on the double as champions City run riot

ERLING HAALAND scored twice as Manchester City defeated Leeds 3-1 at Elland Road.

Haaland - who was born in Leeds - linked up superbly with Jack Grealish as the champions dominated.

City have leapfrogged Newcastle up to second place, sitting five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Cooper, Koch, Roca, Forshaw, Aaronson, Gnonto, Greenwood, Rodrigo

Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Cooper, Koch, Roca, Forshaw, Aaronson, Gnonto, Greenwood, Rodrigo Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

