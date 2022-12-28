ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Suspect Detained After A Semi-truck Hit And Killed A 55-year-old Man

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, investigators detained a semi-truck driver on suspicion of striking a man who was standing next to a passenger van and then fleeing the scene to make a delivery to a neighboring business. The Arapahoe County jail was holding 31-year-old Erick...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

