A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city

Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
Phone Arena

Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps

Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
Trusted Reviews

Waze to warn of accident hot spots in forthcoming update

Waze’s crowdsourced information can help drivers avoid traffic and speed traps, but a new update might warn road users of perilous stretches ahead. The Google-owned navigation app is currently testing a dangerous roads feature, which would warn drivers of areas where there have been crashes and accidents. So, if...
Phone Arena

Waze is testing a feature that warns drivers about to travel on a dangerous road

Even though Google is combining the Google Maps and Waze teams, both apps continue to run independently of each other. Just because Waze gets a new feature, you shouldn't expect to see it available on Google Maps right away. And yes, according to Israeli website Geektime (via The Verge), Waze is testing a new feature that should make driving safer by warning users when they are about to enter a roadway that has a historically high record of hosting an accident according to data garnered from the Waze community.
shefinds

3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts

Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
dornob.com

Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle

Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
The Independent

WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones

WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
Robb Report

Meet Bullet, a 200-Foot Megayacht Concept That Can Shoot Across the Water at 26 Knots

Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design is trying to blow you away with his latest concept. Christened the Bullet, the megayacht is an exercise in perspective in which you discover a decidedly minimalist exterior is cleverly concealing a rather complex interior. Put simply, the true extent of the 200-footer isn’t apparent at first blush. Inspired by automotive design, Bullet is characterized by a series of sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette. It’s kind of like a Ferrari of the high seas and even has the long nose (or foredeck) of a Prancing Horse. The Italian designer also...
CNET

If Your iPhone Keeps Automatically Dimming, Here's How to Stop It

As a battery saving measure, your iPhone automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen depending on the light in your environment. The less light there is around you, the dimmer your display gets -- but that may not be what you want. Even if it's dark, you may want to...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.

