A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city
Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
Waze to warn of accident hot spots in forthcoming update
Waze’s crowdsourced information can help drivers avoid traffic and speed traps, but a new update might warn road users of perilous stretches ahead. The Google-owned navigation app is currently testing a dangerous roads feature, which would warn drivers of areas where there have been crashes and accidents. So, if...
Waze is testing a feature that warns drivers about to travel on a dangerous road
Even though Google is combining the Google Maps and Waze teams, both apps continue to run independently of each other. Just because Waze gets a new feature, you shouldn't expect to see it available on Google Maps right away. And yes, according to Israeli website Geektime (via The Verge), Waze is testing a new feature that should make driving safer by warning users when they are about to enter a roadway that has a historically high record of hosting an accident according to data garnered from the Waze community.
3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts
Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
Update: 3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 27, 2021. Let’s talk apps. They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your d...
Tesla owner says he had to cancel Christmas plans because car would not charge in freezing weather
Virginia radio personality Domenick Nati says he had to cancel Christmas plans because his Tesla S car would not charge when he plugged it in at multiple sites.
Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle
Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
What the emergency Code 7500 means on an airplane
United Airlines flightPhoto byJacobAviation; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the event of an emergency on an airplane, a pilot can transmit certain codes that are appropriate to the situation.
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
Meet Bullet, a 200-Foot Megayacht Concept That Can Shoot Across the Water at 26 Knots
Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design is trying to blow you away with his latest concept. Christened the Bullet, the megayacht is an exercise in perspective in which you discover a decidedly minimalist exterior is cleverly concealing a rather complex interior. Put simply, the true extent of the 200-footer isn’t apparent at first blush. Inspired by automotive design, Bullet is characterized by a series of sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette. It’s kind of like a Ferrari of the high seas and even has the long nose (or foredeck) of a Prancing Horse. The Italian designer also...
If Your iPhone Keeps Automatically Dimming, Here's How to Stop It
As a battery saving measure, your iPhone automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen depending on the light in your environment. The less light there is around you, the dimmer your display gets -- but that may not be what you want. Even if it's dark, you may want to...
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
