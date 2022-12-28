Read full article on original website
Huntsville Police: Woman charged after domestic dispute ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged Kashonna Strong, 32, with murder following a shooting in the 4600 Block of Charles Drive on Thursday. Officers responded to the home about 5:20 p.m. Police said a domestic dispute led to the shooting that killed 29-year-old Antonio Robinson. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
Huntsville Police to increase patrols on New Year's Eve
Huntsville Police is ramping up patrol for New Year's Eve. Antonio Shorter, with Huntsville Police Department's DUI Task Force, said drunk driving crashes and deaths are preventable. To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, Shorter encouraged anyone going out to celebrate the holiday to come up with a plan for...
Huntsville Police Department investigating death on Charles Drive
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 4,600 block of Charles Drive. Police said the call came in about 5:20 p.m. Stick with WAAY for updates.
St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck
A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash
4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
Northbound Memorial Parkway access road shut down after Huntsville wreck
---- Huntsville Police shut down the northbound Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area. We are working to learn more about the wreck. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt
After winter weather, your car may need a major cleanup. The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car over time. The salt mixture breaks down ice and keeps cars from sliding all over the roads, but the salt is corrosive to your car's metals.
'Operation Christmas Cleanup': How you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Madison County
Don't dump your Christmas trees just yet. Try to hold onto them for a few more days. The City of Huntsville's Green Team is hosting "Operation Christmas Cleanup" to recycle trees and put them back into the environment. Nikole Sothers, with the city's Green Team, said dropping off your tree...
Whataburger sets Albertville grand opening
After months of waiting, Whataburger is ready to open in Albertville. The location at 6950 U.S. 431 will open at 11 a.m. Jan. 5. Initially, the 24/7 restaurant will only be open for drive-thru service. Dining room access and delivery will be added in the coming weeks. The Albertville location...
Higher-than-usual power bills likely due to recent cold weather, Huntsville Utilities says
The recent bout of extreme cold temperatures in North Alabama could take an even bigger chunk out of your wallet. Huntsville Utilities said many people likely turned their thermostats up during those cold days, which they say will cause a raise in their monthly utility bills. Across the country, the...
