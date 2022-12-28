ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

klax-tv.com

Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bizmagsb.com

A new start for an old casino

Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever

Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana railroad receives $1.5 million grant

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a North Louisiana project will receive a $1.5 million grant under the Class II and III Rail Infrastructure Improvement Program. WATCO’s Louisiana Southern Railroad (LAS) will get money for track, rail, and bridge upgrades between Hodge and Gibsland. The Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 28, 2022. Corey James Brooks, 35, Lake Charles: Threatening a public official. Ernesto Manuel Geli II, 42, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

