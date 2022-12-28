The recent articles and letters to the editor in this newspaper reflect the ongoing issues with water quality on Marco Island. The reuse of city water for irrigation and lawn fertilization are often cited as potential pollutants with proposed solutions being to reduce both. One area seldom mentioned is the poor circulation in our canals, especially for those dead-end canals. The Northwest portion of the island around Tigertail Beach and Clam Bay is especially susceptible to poor circulation, having its only outlet on the Big Marco River. Reopening the canal directly to the Gulf from Clam Bay will greatly increase the circulation to Clam Bay and the dead-end canals surrounding it. This has multiple ecological and financial benefits to the County, City, and citizens on Marco Island. The canal which existed at one time would also open the southern end of Tigertail lagoon allowing cleansing water and wildlife to pass into the lagoon, greatly reducing the mud flats and stagnate pools. It is time to Free Clam Bay – clean our canals. Increase wildlife diversity, open recreational opportunities, and meet the needs of our citizens.

