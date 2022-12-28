Read full article on original website
Singin’ Broadway Show Returns
Singin’ Broadway is back and never better! Southwest Florida's most talented singers bring a whole new show. They will be performing on January 19-22 and 26-29 at the Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall. Sponsored by APM Custom Homes, the Seventh Annual Singin' Broadway concert event is featuring...
Seniors Celebrate the Season with Sinatra and Christmas Carols
The spirit of the season is undeniable this time of the year – the vibe is more upbeat and whether you are a longtime resident, snowbird or a visitor, the list of festive local venues will keep you in the holiday spirit till the end of the year. For...
Arthrex Family Holiday Nights
Arthrex held their Holiday Nights at the Naples campus for employees and their families with many different activities and festivities for everyone to enjoy. The main attraction of the Arthrex Family Holiday Nights was the German Christmas Market, offering all kinds of traditional German delicacies including authentic German pretzels, bratwursts, roasted walnuts and almonds, plain and decorated gingerbread cookies, Kinderpunsch, and Glühwein, a hot spiced wine. The German treats perfectly accompanied the creatively decorated shops.
Arts Center Theatre Present “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers”
One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays is set to open at the Arts Center Theatre January 4th and run through January 22nd, 2023. “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This 80 irresistible minutes of primo Tinseltown dish offers humor, poignancy and the dynamic force of nature embodied by Sue Mengers.
Dock Stroll Supports Toys for Tots
Christmas festivities at the Marco Island Yacht Club once again included big support for the local Toys for Tots. From mid-November through mid-December, members brought new toys to drop boxes in the club’s foyer, and a recent Dock Stroll served as a fund-raiser to buy even more toys. Altogether the club donated more than $7,300 of toys for the worthy program.
Rotary Noontime Welcomes Newest Member
The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime was thrilled to induct Wendy Ring as our newest member at our festive December 15th Christmas party. Wendy hails from a small farming town in Minnesota where her first job was working on her parents’ farm. She and her husband of 30 years, Mike, recently moved to Marco Island. They have two adult children Maddie (a kindergarten teacher) and Nick (Senior at college).
Special Stop for Santa
On Wednesday, December 21st, Chief Tracy Frazzano and members of the Marco Island Police Department, partnering with Al’s Pals, made a special Christmas stop on Marco Lake Drive to surprise the children and their families. It’s truly better to give than to receive as I witnessed over 50 wide...
Quite a Year for MIA Sports
In their first year in their fabulous new facilities, the Marco Island Academy student athletes responded with some pretty fabulous sports seasons. After a dozen years as a school, the Rays now have a fine on-campus gymnasium and soccer field. Due to a new agreement with the City of Marco Island and the Collier County School Board, the Rays will enjoy improved baseball facilities at Tyler Beck Field adjacent to Tommie Barfield Elementary.
An Amazing Year for Marco Dolphins
As 2022 comes to a close, the study team on board the Dolphin Explorer has recorded some unique and surprising data for this period. Some of the information is “business as usual” for our findings year after year while other data is very unique to the happenings throughout 2022.
Water Quality – Another View
The recent articles and letters to the editor in this newspaper reflect the ongoing issues with water quality on Marco Island. The reuse of city water for irrigation and lawn fertilization are often cited as potential pollutants with proposed solutions being to reduce both. One area seldom mentioned is the poor circulation in our canals, especially for those dead-end canals. The Northwest portion of the island around Tigertail Beach and Clam Bay is especially susceptible to poor circulation, having its only outlet on the Big Marco River. Reopening the canal directly to the Gulf from Clam Bay will greatly increase the circulation to Clam Bay and the dead-end canals surrounding it. This has multiple ecological and financial benefits to the County, City, and citizens on Marco Island. The canal which existed at one time would also open the southern end of Tigertail lagoon allowing cleansing water and wildlife to pass into the lagoon, greatly reducing the mud flats and stagnate pools. It is time to Free Clam Bay – clean our canals. Increase wildlife diversity, open recreational opportunities, and meet the needs of our citizens.
Council To Hear Additional Appeal on Proposed Old Marco Restaurant
The ongoing issue concerning the debate over a potential new restaurant in Old Marco continues to be one which is apparently not settled. An official appeal over the recent 5-2 vote to approve a revised site development plan has been filed with the city on behalf of the Snook Inn concerning safety and traffic issues surrounding a proposed new restaurant.
Lely Falls in Holiday Tournament Final
For two and a half games, Lely looked like the class of the Holiday Hoops Tournament. But after downing Immokalee on Tuesday, Lehigh on Wednesday, and jumping to a 10-point halftime lead against host Palmetto Ridge on Thursday, things suddenly changed for the Trojans. Palmetto Ridge slowed down the game in the second half, Lely’s outside shooting went cold, and the Bears got to celebrate the tournament championship on their home floor, winning 58-50.
