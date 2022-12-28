Louis Michael “Mike” Tyus, 61, was born September 26, 1961, to A.J. Tyus and Victoria Fernandez Tyus and passed away on December 27, 2022. Mike was a lifelong citizen of Jackson County and graduated from Sneads High School in 1979. After high school graduation, Mike went to work for the Department of Corrections and in 2007 after 28 years of dedicated service he retired as a Correctional Officer Captain. He loved Florida State football and was a devoted fan. He loved sports in general, but most especially enjoyed playing softball where he earned the nickname “Cheese”. During his spare time, Mike enjoyed fishing in the local ponds of Jackson County. He loved nothing better than spending time with his family. His pride and joy were his grandchildren; they were his world.

SNEADS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO