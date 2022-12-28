Read full article on original website
Louis Michael “Mike” Tyus
Louis Michael “Mike” Tyus, 61, was born September 26, 1961, to A.J. Tyus and Victoria Fernandez Tyus and passed away on December 27, 2022. Mike was a lifelong citizen of Jackson County and graduated from Sneads High School in 1979. After high school graduation, Mike went to work for the Department of Corrections and in 2007 after 28 years of dedicated service he retired as a Correctional Officer Captain. He loved Florida State football and was a devoted fan. He loved sports in general, but most especially enjoyed playing softball where he earned the nickname “Cheese”. During his spare time, Mike enjoyed fishing in the local ponds of Jackson County. He loved nothing better than spending time with his family. His pride and joy were his grandchildren; they were his world.
Mr. Earnest Young, Jr.
Mr. Earnest Young, Jr., age 41, of Graceville, FL departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Graceville, FL. Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.
JAIL Report for December 28, 2022
Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
Legals 12-29-2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. The administration of the Estate of Calvin Linton Toole, a/k/a Calvin L. Toole, whose date of death was May 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Jackson County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is c/o Clayton O. Rooks III, Clerk of the Court, Attention: Probate Division, Post Office Box 510, Marianna, Florida 32447. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
High School Sports Schedule for December 28 -January 2
Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational at Chipola College. R.F. Monroe vs. Navarre, 12 p.m. Graceville vs. Kinston, 1:30 p.m. Lincoln vs. Lake Charles Prep, 3 p.m. Malone vs. Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m. Walton vs. Rutherford, 6 p.m. Seminole vs Cottondale, 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30. Chipola College Basketball. Chipola boys vs....
