Mary Nell Horton Fowler of Cottondale, Florida, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Jackson Hospital in Marianna surrounded by her beloved family. Nell was born in Graceville November 6, 1936, to the late Rev. Alva Thomas Horton and Lola Gracie Brinley Horton. After graduating in 1954 from Graceville High School, Nell moved to Montgomery to further her education with a Business degree from Montgomery Business College. She worked as the bookkeeper for 42 years at Rahal Chevrolet-Buick-Cadillac–Nissan in Marianna. After retirement in 2003, Nell filled her time by attending First Assembly of God Church in Cottondale until her health declined. She was an avid reader, loved Word Search & Sudoku. She loved complicated jigsaw puzzles and the occasional “out to eat” night, which was her way of cooking for the family. Nell was blessed to have been living with her niece and family for the last three years. Nell loved their family dog, BJ, who was her constant companion and together, they shared an afternoon snack each day.

COTTONDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO