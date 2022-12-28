Read full article on original website
Legals 12-29-2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. The administration of the Estate of Calvin Linton Toole, a/k/a Calvin L. Toole, whose date of death was May 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Jackson County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is c/o Clayton O. Rooks III, Clerk of the Court, Attention: Probate Division, Post Office Box 510, Marianna, Florida 32447. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
JAIL Report for December 28, 2022
Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
Most viewed news stories of 2022
An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
High School Sports Schedule for December 30 -January 2
Please note the changes to the Chipola basketball schedules. Both teams have cancellations and the boys have a new game added. Chipola boys vs. State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota at Gulf Coast, 2 p.m. Cancelled- Chipola girls vs. Coahoma Community College at Lake Charles, Louisiana. Saturday, December 31. Chipola College...
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
Mr. Earnest Young, Jr.
Mr. Earnest Young, Jr., age 41, of Graceville, FL departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Graceville, FL. Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.
Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
Mary Nell Horton Fowler
Mary Nell Horton Fowler of Cottondale, Florida, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Jackson Hospital in Marianna surrounded by her beloved family. Nell was born in Graceville November 6, 1936, to the late Rev. Alva Thomas Horton and Lola Gracie Brinley Horton. After graduating in 1954 from Graceville High School, Nell moved to Montgomery to further her education with a Business degree from Montgomery Business College. She worked as the bookkeeper for 42 years at Rahal Chevrolet-Buick-Cadillac–Nissan in Marianna. After retirement in 2003, Nell filled her time by attending First Assembly of God Church in Cottondale until her health declined. She was an avid reader, loved Word Search & Sudoku. She loved complicated jigsaw puzzles and the occasional “out to eat” night, which was her way of cooking for the family. Nell was blessed to have been living with her niece and family for the last three years. Nell loved their family dog, BJ, who was her constant companion and together, they shared an afternoon snack each day.
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
Washington deputies searching for missing teen
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County deputies are asking for help to find a missing teenager. Rachel Harlan, 16, was last seen at her home on Worley Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rachel was wearing a navy-colored jacket, jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the […]
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
Community remembers man who was killed in traffic accident
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death. McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore […]
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is speaking out after his dog was shot at Al Helms Dog Park in broad daylight on Thursday. Henry Lawrence is the owner of a two-year-old Standard Poodle named Hank. The Panama City Police report says Hank got into a fight with...
Inmate found dead in Alabama jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement […]
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BCSO gives insight into the dangers law enforcement faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement prepares to honor an Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy who lost his life over the weekend. Every day law enforcement puts on the uniform is a day they put their lives on the line. The men and women in blue know they may be called on to make […]
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
