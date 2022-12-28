Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Related
therealdeal.com
Stockbridge selloff of Chicagoland industrial exceeds $100M
Stockbridge has moved west with a Chicagoland industrial real estate deal that pushes its recent sell-off streak over $100 million. The $33 million sale to Boston-based Cabot Properties came on a 347,000-square-foot warehouse in the western DuPage County suburb of Carol Stream from Stockbridge, CoStar News reported. The deal with...
therealdeal.com
Here are Chicago’s priciest commercial deals of 2022
Chicago’s commercial real estate market is closing out an upside-down year in terms of the types of properties that made for the priciest deals of 2022. In a departure from office building sales dominating the list of the Windy City’s biggest real estate trades that reflects the bludgeoning the asset class took from the pandemic and rising interest rates, the sale of a huge multifamily portfolio of small South and West Side buildings outpriced deals involving much taller downtown skyscrapers that typically top the list.
therealdeal.com
Chicago incentives for LaSalle Street makeover yield $1B in proposals
With some prodding from the city, owners of some of Chicago’s most troubled office buildings, including AmTrust Realty, took the first step on a potential path out of distress this month through Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s “LaSalle Street Imagined” initiative. New York-based AmTrust along with longtime Chicago...
therealdeal.com
How JLL and a broken deal are exposing Chicago’s weak office market
As word of a $310 million purchase of a Wacker Drive office tower made its way through Chicago’s commercial real estate circles early this year, something seemed off to some of the city’s top investment sales brokers. A low-profile Virginia-based buyer, Firenze Group, was selected for 311 South...
therealdeal.com
DRA pays Blackstone $53M for suburban Chicago apartment complex
David Luski’s DRA Advisors injected $53 million into the Chicago-area’s multifamily market in a a purchase from a Blackstone affiliate, closing out a year in which investors were buoyed by strong rent growth. Real estate giant Blackstone cashed in on a 236-unit apartment complex in suburban Buffalo Grove...
therealdeal.com
Go-karting and entertainment center racing to Schaumburg
Plans for a Florida company’s first go-karting and entertainment center in the Midwest are staying on track. Orlando-based Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is set to buy a site west of the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel from the city for $6 million to build an 80,000-square-foot building that would include a multilevel karting track, arcade, laser tag arena, bowling virtual reality attractions, restaurant, bar and 10,000 square feet of event space, the Daily Herald reported. The center’s estimated project cost is $20 million and it is expected to open in 2024.
Comments / 0