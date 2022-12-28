Read full article on original website
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
‘No improvement’: Eric Gordon bluntly calls out Rockets as trade rumors swirl
The Houston Rockets have fully embraced the rebuild. While the losses are to be expected, longtime guard Eric Gordon isn’t seeing as much progress as fans would hope from their young core. Eric Gordon, who’s been the subject of a bevy of trade rumors, spoke out about the Rockets...
Andrew Wiggins Opens Up About Playing For Team Canada in Olympics
Andrew Wiggins wants to play, but under a certain condition.
Ben Simmons highlights big difference between Nets, his Sixers teams
Ben Simmons has found new life with the Brooklyn Nets this season. It seemed that his career was destined to fail after a disastrous playoff run in Philadelphia with the 76ers. He was all but shunned by most people, mocked for his play and actions. Now, though, Simmons is proving to everyone that he’s still […] The post Ben Simmons highlights big difference between Nets, his Sixers teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Turning points in organization’: Kevin Durant sends warning to rest of NBA after wild 2022
The Brooklyn Nets ended 2022 on a major high note. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and company rung in the New Year by blowing out the Charlotte Hornets, notching their 11th straight victory. Brooklyn is now at 24-12, just two games back of the Boston Celtics for top spot in the Eastern Conference and basketball’s best record.
3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Gregg Popovich reacts to Luka Doncic torching Spurs with 50-burger
Gregg Popovich made a guarantee in jest that the San Antonio Spurs would be able to hold Luka Doncic below 50 points. The Dallas Mavericks star wasn’t playing around after that, dropping 51 on Coach Pop’s boys. After the game in which the Mavs beat the Spurs by...
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a birthday message to LeBron James after his 47-point outburst on Friday. “Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388,” Kareem wrote on Twitter. Abdul-Jabbar is of course referencing his all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James is second all-time in total points with a mark of 3,7860 […] The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers HC Darvin Ham drops huge Anthony Davis injury update
The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting at 14-21 on the season and with Anthony Davis still sidelined with a foot injury, things are looking grim for a team that is going to have their work cut out to even secure a play-in spot. However, it appears their star big man is trending in the right direction. Speaking before LA’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, head coach Darvin Ham dropped a very positive update on AD’s recovery.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 51-point game sparks troll job on Gregg Popovich after failed ‘guarantee’
Before the Dallas Mavericks faced the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve, Gregg Popovich guaranteed that they were going to hold Luka Doncic to under 50 points. Long story short, they didn’t. Now, Coach Pop is on the receiving end of hilarious trolling from NBA fans who couldn’t help but mock him for his […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 51-point game sparks troll job on Gregg Popovich after failed ‘guarantee’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win
For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
Brandon Ingram reveals worrying injury update
The New Orleans Pelicans have been without Brandon Ingram since Nov. 25 when he suffered a toe injury against the Memphis Grizzlies. There has been no real timetable for his return to the court and the Pelicans have been cautious in not rushing him back too soon. On Thursday, Ingram revealed that he’s not really […] The post Brandon Ingram reveals worrying injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just saved the Heatles against the Utah Jazz in their New Year’s Eve showdown, and fans couldn’t help but remember Dwyane Wade after watching the youngster’s buzzer-beater in the 29-point performance. With less than five seconds left in the game and the scores tied at 123-123, Herro took matters into […] The post Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malcolm Brogdon, Blake Griffin injury updates vs. Clippers
Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin are questionable for the Boston Celtics ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Both players are dealing with a non-COVID related illness, according to Celtics reporter Keith Smith. Griffin didn’t play in the Celtics 126-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night because of […] The post Malcolm Brogdon, Blake Griffin injury updates vs. Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
