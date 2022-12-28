ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Ben Simmons highlights big difference between Nets, his Sixers teams

Ben Simmons has found new life with the Brooklyn Nets this season. It seemed that his career was destined to fail after a disastrous playoff run in Philadelphia with the 76ers. He was all but shunned by most people, mocked for his play and actions. Now, though, Simmons is proving to everyone that he’s still […] The post Ben Simmons highlights big difference between Nets, his Sixers teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
PHOENIX, AZ
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
DALLAS, TX
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history

Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a birthday message to LeBron James after his 47-point outburst on Friday. “Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388,” Kareem wrote on Twitter. Abdul-Jabbar is of course referencing his all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James is second all-time in total points with a mark of 3,7860 […] The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers HC Darvin Ham drops huge Anthony Davis injury update

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting at 14-21 on the season and with Anthony Davis still sidelined with a foot injury, things are looking grim for a team that is going to have their work cut out to even secure a play-in spot. However, it appears their star big man is trending in the right direction. Speaking before LA’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, head coach Darvin Ham dropped a very positive update on AD’s recovery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 51-point game sparks troll job on Gregg Popovich after failed ‘guarantee’

Before the Dallas Mavericks faced the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve, Gregg Popovich guaranteed that they were going to hold Luka Doncic to under 50 points. Long story short, they didn’t. Now, Coach Pop is on the receiving end of hilarious trolling from NBA fans who couldn’t help but mock him for his […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 51-point game sparks troll job on Gregg Popovich after failed ‘guarantee’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win

For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
PORTLAND, OR
Brandon Ingram reveals worrying injury update

The New Orleans Pelicans have been without Brandon Ingram since Nov. 25 when he suffered a toe injury against the Memphis Grizzlies. There has been no real timetable for his return to the court and the Pelicans have been cautious in not rushing him back too soon. On Thursday, Ingram revealed that he’s not really […] The post Brandon Ingram reveals worrying injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just saved the Heatles against the Utah Jazz in their New Year’s Eve showdown, and fans couldn’t help but remember Dwyane Wade after watching the youngster’s buzzer-beater in the 29-point performance. With less than five seconds left in the game and the scores tied at 123-123, Herro took matters into […] The post Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Malcolm Brogdon, Blake Griffin injury updates vs. Clippers

Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin are questionable for the Boston Celtics ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Both players are dealing with a non-COVID related illness, according to Celtics reporter Keith Smith. Griffin didn’t play in the Celtics 126-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night because of […] The post Malcolm Brogdon, Blake Griffin injury updates vs. Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
