Jackson leads South Carolina past Eastern Michigan, 74-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gregory Jackson II threw down three dunks in the first half and knocked down four 3-pointers in the second to score a career-high 24 points and help South Carolina power its way past Eastern Michigan, 74-64. The game featured a pair of highly rated recruits. Jackson, originally the top-rated recruit in the Class of 2023 before reclassifying himself and committing to South Carolina for the 2022-23 season, finished with a career-high 24 points. Sophomore Emoni Bates, the No. 3 recruit from the Class of 2021 who played at Memphis as a freshman, hit 8 of 15 from 3-point range and posted a career-high 36 points for Eastern Michigan.
Ohio beats Wyoming 30-27 in overtime at Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a 30-27 win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl. Th Cowboys labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming’s offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn’s 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation. The Bobcats had time to answer and Nathanial Vakos kicked a tying 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left. Wyoming’s John Hoyland opened overtime with a 29-yard field goal, but Foster pulled down the winning catch over a defender in the back of the end zone.
Hall returns for Spartans in 89-68 win over Buffalo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard posted double-doubles and Michigan State welcomed Malik Hall back to the floor in an 89-68 victory over Buffalo. Hall, a double-figures scorer who missed the past eight games with a left foot injury, had his minutes limited to 12 but scored 11 points. Hauser had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Hoggard scored 11 points with 10 assists. Jaden Akins hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 13 points. Isaiah Adams had 15 points with three 3-pointers, Curtis Jones and LaQuill Hardnett added 12 points each and Armoni Foster had 10 for the Bulls.
