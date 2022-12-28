ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UNR NevadaNews

Engineering professor recognized by international Minerals, Metals & Materials Society

Yufeng Zheng, Chemical & Materials Engineering (CME) assistant professor and director of the Electron Microcopy Core Share Facility, was awarded the 2023 Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) Materials Processing and Manufacturing Division Young Leaders Professional Development Award. “Winning this award provides me the unique opportunity to engage more in...
RENO, NV

