Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Delayed: Grand Central Madison will not open in 2022, MTA says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison, which was set to open on Manhattan’s east side before the end of the year, won’t open in 2022, transit officials confirmed Thursday. A new opening date has not yet been set. MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said the MTA would work with the Federal Railroad […]
Private guards hired by MTA arrested for NYC subway beatdown
They’re supposed to be combating crime, not committing it. Three unarmed private security guards contracted by the MTA to prevent farebeating and keep the subways safe were arrested after allegedly beating a 20-year-old straphanger at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday, police said. The guards — employees of a firm launched by a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams — got into the tussle after they told the Long Island man he could not exit the station through an emergency gate, according to MTA and NYPD sources. The straphanger started to film the guards, and one of them — identified as Shamasia...
NYC DOT looks to reconstruct BQE's Triple Cantilever area
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, also known as the BQE, has seen better days. A critical stretch of roadway that provides fast access between the two boroughs is proving to be more vital than ever, with more than 130,000 cars daily. The New York City Department of Transportation says the stretch of highway in Brooklyn Heights called the "Triple Cantilever," which sits under homes, apartment buildings and greenspace, is now crumbling. But some wonder could the DOT's new 80-page proposal be the solution?"There's still a lot of questions. There's a lot of information that was presented, so I think the community...
NY1
New Year’s Eve in NYC: Here’s what you need to know
With New Year’s Eve a day away, the city is prepping for its annual ball drop in Times Square and all the logistics that come with the celebration. Times Square will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday. NYPD highly recommends the use of...
MTA guards charged for beating subway rider at Union Square station: NYPD
Three private security guards hired by the MTA to combat fare evasion were arrested after they attacked a 20-year-old man at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
riverdalepress.com
A plan to stop fare hikes: ‘Fix the MTA’
It wasn’t that long ago that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority pled to federal, state, and city officials it needed to prevent falling off a financial cliff. If the agency’s plan to get more funds was rejected, fares would have to increase to $3. Instead, last Wednesday, lawmakers claimed that there is another way to fix the MTA.
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
bklyner.com
The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark
Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
New Year’s Day 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to celebrate the arrival of 2023!. With the start of the new year falling on a Sunday, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here’s a look at what will be open and...
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
New York YIMBY
312 West 43rd Street Tops Out in Midtown, Manhattan
Construction is now topped out on 312 West 43rd Street, a 33-story mixed-use residential development in Midtown, Manhattan. Located at the convergence of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods, the tower will comprise 330 rental units, a collection of tenant amenities, and two floors of unspecified retail space. The...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for Allen Affordable HDFC at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Allen Affordable HDFC, a two-family, 3,200-square-foot house at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects and developed by The Greater Allen Development Corporation, the structure yields two residences, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Available on NYC Housing Connect is one unit for sale for residents at 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $155,882 to $273,075.
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
boropark24.com
DOB Requires Boro Park Building Owners to Arrange for Inspection Gas Piping Systems, starting Jan. 1
Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, most Boro Park building owners must arrange to have all of their units’ gas piping systems inspected, Ken Lazar, a representative from the city’s Department of Buildings’ (DOB) Office of Community Engagement and Programming told Community Board 12, last night at its monthly meeting.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The city might build a giant sports facility at this popular park in Staten Island
Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation announced its intention to turn the now-battered Willowbrook Park in Staten Island into an year-round recreation facility. More specifically, the agency just released a Request for Proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of the destination. “Parks is...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NYC ‘Subway Superman’ wins over $52K from Publishers Clearing House
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Wesley Autrey’s last name. The story has been updated. HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize. Wesley Autrey, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a […]
pix11.com
First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary set to open
The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s East Village. First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary …. The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
NYC public advocate calls on NYCHA to fix heat, hot water outages immediately
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of public housing residents across New York City are freezing in their homes again this winter, dealing with heat and hot water problems. NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is calling it a public health emergency. Williams is pushing the city to take action. Queen McFarlane says it’s a battle ever winter […]
