After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
Lakemont Park will have a walk-through tour of its holiday lights
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The holiday lights at Lakemont Park in Blair County draws people all over the area to visit, and soon there will be a guided tour of them. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, for just $8 folks can get a tour of the lights starting at 5 p.m. and will also be given […]
fox8tv.com
Local Cheerleader in London Parade
Altoona High School Cheerleader Laura Reed is currently in London to perform in their New Year’s Day Parade. She is one of eight cheerleaders from Pennsylvania that auditioned for the role at the United Cheerleader Association Camp. This is not her first overseas performance. She also performed in Hawaii last year for the Pearl Harbor Parade.
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
fox8tv.com
State College Sinkhole
Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Big Spring Spirits Has Big Things In Store For The South Shore in 2023
Kevin Lloyd has big plans for Big Spring Spirits, the distillery he founded in Bellefonte, Pa. By December 2023, Lloyd and his Talleyrand Holdings LLC business partners — Anthony Mazzarini, Bill Stolze, Rick Mongiovi, Eric Kraemer and Garry McCann — could be admiring Pittsburgh’s skyline while sipping whiskey on top of their historical, six-story structure on the South Shore, an area between Station Square and the South Side.
Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
Conklin: Centre County organization to receive over $10k
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, announced that the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation was selected to receive a grant. The grant was funded by the Keystone Communities Program. In total, they will receive $10,352. The grant will help to fund a comprehensive strategic plan for the group. “I want to congratulate the […]
beckersdental.com
Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages
Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow
If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
insideradio.com
Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.
The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County
A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
Penn State fans traveling to Rose Bowl
AVOCA, Pa. — Penn State football fans have packed their bags, ready to fly out to California for the Rose Bowl. Newswatch 16 found Penn State fans catching early morning flights on Thursday from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. "It's always for an away game, it's a white out that's...
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
Best Friends Forever
The value of a true friend is lauded everywhere—in songs and books, on our favorite television shows and movies. But a genuine lifelong friendship is a true treasure. Treasures, it turns out, abound in Happy Valley. Enjoy these stories of local friendships for life … and then maybe reconnect with your own longtime friends.
Digital Collegian
Amber Concepcion to serve as next Centre County Commissioner
Amber Concepcion will serve as the next Centre County Commissioner following Michael Pipe's resignation, according to a release. Pipe served as commissioner for 11 years and will begin a new role with Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro's administration, the release said. During Pipe's tenure, the entire board was re-elected in 2019,...
From ‘Racetrack’ to Safe Street in Lemont
For Lemont residents, the recent construction along Pike Street may have felt as if it lasted forever—but the streetscape project has been in the works far longer than some likely realize. The project’s impact is expected to address long-standing safety issues and set the stage for further improvements to the historic village.
Centre County awarded $50k to help small processing company
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook announced recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants, and among those awarded is a Centre County company. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 to build […]
FOX43.com
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
