Missoula police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run accident in Paradise Falls parking lot

NBCMontana
Highway 200 reopens after crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: As of 7:15 a.m., the crash has been cleared and the roadway is open. UPDATE: As of 7 a.m., one lane has reopened. Both lanes of Highway 200 are blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area near MM 4...
Ponding water posing hazard on Interstate 90 in Mineral County
The Montana Department of Transportation is warning drivers about water on Interstate 90 in western Mineral County.
NBCMontana
Small avalanche reported on Highway 200, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A small avalanche occurred on Highway 200, north of Bonner. The slide is not covering the road, but did damage a barrier fence. An avalanche warning has been extended through Tuesday for western Montana. The following has been issued for Rattlesnake, Bitterroot and Seeley Lake:. The...
Power outage hitting the Mission Valley
Scattered power outages are impacting several hundred people in the Mission Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Missoula Residents Given More Time to Comment on Marshall Mountain Future
The City of Missoula is extending the deadline for people to comment on plans for the new Marshall Mountain Park. The City and its partners have been conducting an online survey so people can review the proposed designs and offer comments on the final plans, which would go into effect after the city takes over full ownership of the park in 2023.
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
mtpr.org
Mid-May Morning Bustle on Grant Creek
It is dawn on this mid-May morning. An American Robin is singing its exuberant declaration of the day while accompanied by raindrop percussion. The morning light quickens despite the soggy gray day. Noticing where I am and the opportunity the mid-spring season presents, I soon observe energetic songbirds flitting and interspersing among the trees and shrubs along Grant Creek in north Missoula. Nature writer and educator Jon Young describes this type of bird activity as the dawn chorus followed by the morning bustle. I have observed this burst of activity to vary with season, temperature, weather conditions, number of seasonal migrant and resident birds, and breeding behaviors. On this cool, wet, spring morning, I take delight in seeing some of my favorite spring arrivals. The brightly-hued grosbeaks, Western Tanagers and Bullock’s Orioles, with their yellow, orange and red plumage, brighten the gray morning.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Household Haz-Mat Disposal: Home ReSource, Missoula Valley County Water Quality District in Montana to Build New Facility
The nonprofit Home ReSource sustainability center in Missoula recently announced a partnership with the Missoula Valley County Water Quality District to build and operate the county’s first year-round, permanent household hazardous waste disposal facility. Up until now, the county has been hosting an annual two-day household hazardous waste collection event, according to Todd Seib, an environmental health specialist with the county.
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City River Rod Run, Missoula
The annual Garden City River Rod Run is two fun-packed days of classic cars in Downtown Missoula. Typically a weekend event held around late June/early July, attendees can witness the impressive array of lovingly-restored and immaculately maintained vehicles rolling through the town on a Friday evening. Saturday sees the program...
The Full Story of the Biggest Typical Archery Bull Elk of All Time
Six years after tagging the largest typical elk ever killed with a bow, Steve Felix can still see his arrow hurtling toward the bull’s ribcage. Hunting federal land in eastern Montana on September 10, 2016, the Seeley Lake hunter had just spent 30 minutes watching the massive wapiti walk slowly within range of his bow. In the 15 seasons he and his hunting partner, Chad Tiffney, invested in learning the haunts and habits of elk in the area, it was the first arrow that Felix had ever flung.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City Brewfest, Missoula
The annual Garden City BrewFest hits Missoula in early May. The event is the largest of all Montana’s brewing events, with over 70 different craft beers to choose from along with ciders and wines. There’s also live music and a range of food vendors, which all make this an...
Cardiologist on How to Avoid Holiday Heart Attacks and Strokes
Dr. Matt Weiss, Cardiologist at Missoula’s Community Medical Center advises people to be aware of their heart health during the holidays, especially with the stress of the season and the rapidly changing temperatures over the past week. Watch for signs of heart attack or stroke. “It's an important time...
discoveringmontana.com
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow, Missoula
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow is one of the oldest and most unifying student-organized tribal events across the nation. Typically hosted as a 2-day event towards the end of April, the Pow Wow has long been a cultural pillar at the University of Montana in Missoula. This is a colorful affair...
New events to ring in 2023 in downtown Missoula
Missoula will host its 29th year of celebrating arts and culture with a 12-hour New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
