Merrill: Audit program confirms accuracy of Alabama elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county. A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit. For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
WAFF
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
WHNT-TV
Cost of Eggs Skyrockets
LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide. Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023: House Bill 272: Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or […]
Alabama DUI convictions result in steep consequences for repeat offenders
There are a bunch of moving parts in DUI cases. The consequences are severe for even first-time offenders, but repeat offenders see heightened consequences in Alabama.
WSFA
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
wbrc.com
City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
Alabama Department of Corrections picks new provider for inmate healthcare
For the second time this year, the Alabama Department of Corrections has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide healthcare services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., was picked over three other companies that submitted proposals. The ADOC said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information about the contract once it is final. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to take effect April 1.
aldailynews.com
New committee to look at expanding state’s shipping facilities
A newly formed standing House committee will focus on expanding Alabama’s shipping capabilities, not just at the Port of Mobile, but across the state. Part of that could mean incentivizing Alabama goods producers who ship their products to do so from Alabama facilities. “If you look at the resources...
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
alreporter.com
Laural Bunn to lead Alabama Propane Gas Association
The Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday that Laural Bunn, Supervisor of Voter Registration, has resigned from her current position to become the Executive Director for the Alabama Propane Gas Association (APGA). “I am extremely proud of the great work Laural has done with our office, and I know...
Companies face deadline to be part of Alabama’s new medical marijuana industry
Alabama is taking another next step in establishment of its new medical marijuana industry this week. Friday is the last day for companies to apply for licenses as cultivators, processors, dispensaries, transporters, testing labs, or integrated firms performing multiple functions needed to get the products to patients. As of Wednesday,...
Out on bond over roaming goats, Alabama man now in legal jeopardy over roaming dogs
If Alexander Tollison's animals, of any kind, escape his yard again, he could easily find himself behind bars, serving the remainder of his jail sentence on a conviction of allowing his goats to roam at large.
opelikaobserver.com
Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting
MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
Greenville Advocate
Constitutional Carry Bill takes effect Jan. 1
House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, takes effect Sunday, granting Alabamians permission to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, revises certain pistol carry or possession restrictions and eliminates pistol permit requirements for carrying a concealed pistol within the state.
Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day. New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day. Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes. Updated: 9 hours ago. Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes. Pistol permit law changes...
