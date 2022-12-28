ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Cullman Tribune

Merrill: Audit program confirms accuracy of Alabama elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections.  Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county.  A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit.   For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210. 
The Cullman Tribune

Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law.  Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking.  “As...
WAFF

What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
WHNT-TV

Cost of Eggs Skyrockets

While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WHNT News 19

LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide. Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023: House Bill 272: Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or […]
WSFA

Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
wbrc.com

City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
AL.com

Alabama Department of Corrections picks new provider for inmate healthcare

For the second time this year, the Alabama Department of Corrections has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide healthcare services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., was picked over three other companies that submitted proposals. The ADOC said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information about the contract once it is final. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to take effect April 1.
aldailynews.com

New committee to look at expanding state’s shipping facilities

A newly formed standing House committee will focus on expanding Alabama’s shipping capabilities, not just at the Port of Mobile, but across the state. Part of that could mean incentivizing Alabama goods producers who ship their products to do so from Alabama facilities. “If you look at the resources...
alreporter.com

Laural Bunn to lead Alabama Propane Gas Association

The Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday that Laural Bunn, Supervisor of Voter Registration, has resigned from her current position to become the Executive Director for the Alabama Propane Gas Association (APGA). “I am extremely proud of the great work Laural has done with our office, and I know...
opelikaobserver.com

Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting

MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
Greenville Advocate

Constitutional Carry Bill takes effect Jan. 1

House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, takes effect Sunday, granting Alabamians permission to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, revises certain pistol carry or possession restrictions and eliminates pistol permit requirements for carrying a concealed pistol within the state.
AL.com

Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day. Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes.
