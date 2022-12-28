Read full article on original website
Lobos squeak past Wyoming, improve to 14-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is one of the final two remaining unbeaten teams in the country (Purdue). The Lobos improved to 14-0 on the season by way of a 76-75 win against Wyoming on Saturday. The Lobos trailed by double-digits early, as the team struggled with turnovers and couldn’t seem to find a bucket, however […]
Sports Desk: Lobo basketball is streaking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 13-0 on the year thanks to a 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night. This is the best start for the program since 1967 when Bob King’s team went 17-0. “It feels great, I mean it was exactly our goal and what we wanted […]
golobos.com
UNM Starts New Year with Air Force on National Television Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—It’s conference season time and the Lobos open in a big way, on a national stage against Air Force on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, the first of two MW nationally televised games that will feature the Lobos in the regular season.
Cody Moon stays in Mountain West, joins new team
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Moon has found a new home. The former Volcano Vista and UNM standout linebacker announced via Twitter that he is transferring to San Diego State. Moon originally came to UNM as a walk-on but quickly earned a scholarship after impressing head coach Danny Gonzales. He earned the starting role during his […]
golobos.com
No. 22 Lobos Open Conference Road Schedule New Year’s Eve at Wyoming
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 22 New Mexico men’s basketball team begins a two-game road trip Saturday afternoon with a New Year’s Eve matchup at Wyoming. Game time in Laramie is 2:00 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network. The Lobos...
rrobserver.com
Rams collar Bulldogs of Socorro High in first round of Berger Allstate Holiday Hoops Classic
Socorro’s Eric Reza (10) finds himself surrounded by Rams, from left, Jamal Bynum, Sean Parisian, Chris Lucero and Kevin Archuleta in second-half action Wednesday evening during the Rams’ 75-57 victory. (Herron photo) As is always planned when you host a basketball tournament, the idea is to get to...
rrobserver.com
Year in Review ‘22: Vocational classes, elections and more
Editor’s note: As is Observer tradition, we’re taking a look back at what we believe are the most impactful stories in Rio Rancho and Sandoval County this year. Did we leave out something you think is important? Write a letter to the editor to tell us about it and send to [email protected] or 409 NM 528, Ste. 101, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.
KRQE News 13
Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight
Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production …. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production up in the state. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials find...
How Albuquerque celebrates the last day of 2022 with family-friendly activities
Festivities were a part of the City of Albuquerque's New Year's Eve Before Dark event.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico chocolate shop featured in Yelp’s ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the U.S.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather calls for a hot chocolate. Inspired by wintery weather, Yelp compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a cup of hot chocolate in the United States based on ratings and reviews from its “Yelpers.”. Kakawa Chocolate House...
KRQE News 13
Yelp’s ‘top curry restaurant in every state’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’. Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
sucasamagazine.com
built on memories and meaning
A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening as clouds increase
What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
Study ranks Las Vegas, NV ‘most fun’ city; where does Albuquerque come in?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The idea of what’s “fun” can mean different things to different people. Some enjoy hiking and breweries, and others enjoy museums and hatchet throwing. A WalletHub study throws a little science into the mix to find the most fun cities in the United States. Source: WalletHub The site looked at 180 U.S. […]
New Coffe Shop Plans Expansion From Albuquerque To Bed Stuy
The Albuquerque-based cafe will offer exciting new pastries like green-chile croissants.
KRQE News 13
Is Albuquerque one of the best cities for celebrating New Year’s Eve?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you think of places where people would like to celebrate the New Year, cities like New York, Las Vegas, or even Orlando come to mind. However, how does Albuquerque rank on the list of best cities for celebrating New Year’s?. A recent study...
Federal team comes to help UNM Children’s Hospital amidst ‘tridemic’
“Everybody wants them, every health system across the country is applying for these teams because they are such a tremendous resource, and UNM hospital feels extremely grateful that this team is in place,” said UNMH Spokesperson Chris Ramirez.
5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque
Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Video catches dogs in Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood attacking cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood are raising concerns after dogs have been caught on surveillance video attacking cats. Amy is a resident of the neighborhood near I-25 and Coal and said the first incident happened in March when a beloved feral cat named Big Daddy was found dead. Since then, the […]
