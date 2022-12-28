ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobos squeak past Wyoming, improve to 14-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is one of the final two remaining unbeaten teams in the country (Purdue). The Lobos improved to 14-0 on the season by way of a 76-75 win against Wyoming on Saturday. The Lobos trailed by double-digits early, as the team struggled with turnovers and couldn’t seem to find a bucket, however […]
Sports Desk: Lobo basketball is streaking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 13-0 on the year thanks to a 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night. This is the best start for the program since 1967 when Bob King’s team went 17-0. “It feels great, I mean it was exactly our goal and what we wanted […]
UNM Starts New Year with Air Force on National Television Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—It’s conference season time and the Lobos open in a big way, on a national stage against Air Force on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, the first of two MW nationally televised games that will feature the Lobos in the regular season.
Cody Moon stays in Mountain West, joins new team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Moon has found a new home. The former Volcano Vista and UNM standout linebacker announced via Twitter that he is transferring to San Diego State. Moon originally came to UNM as a walk-on but quickly earned a scholarship after impressing head coach Danny Gonzales. He earned the starting role during his […]
Year in Review ‘22: Vocational classes, elections and more

Editor’s note: As is Observer tradition, we’re taking a look back at what we believe are the most impactful stories in Rio Rancho and Sandoval County this year. Did we leave out something you think is important? Write a letter to the editor to tell us about it and send to [email protected] or 409 NM 528, Ste. 101, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.
Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight

Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production …. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production up in the state. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials find...
Yelp’s ‘top curry restaurant in every state’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’. Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
built on memories and meaning

A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
Breezy evening as clouds increase

What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
