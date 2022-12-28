HYANNIS — A person was shot Wednesday evening in Hyannis, said Barnstable Police Lt. Mark Mellyn. Barnstable Police went to Crocker Street in Hyannis at 6:36 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area. Police found the victim at a parking area off Yarmouth Road. The victim was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was not a random act of violence, said Mellyn.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO