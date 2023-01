COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School boys defeated Lincoln 44-38 to take fifth place in the 38th Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic. In the fifth-place game at Vergil Fletcher Gym, the Railsplitters and Kahoks were tied after one quarter 8-8, with the Kahoks going ahead at halftime 19-15, the expanded their lead to 32-22 after three quarters, with Lincoln outscoring Collinsville in the fourth quarter 16-12, but the Kahoks going on to win the game.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO