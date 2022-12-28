SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson worked out with a trainer on the court and fired up some pregame shots Thursday night, but the $104 million point guard missed his second consecutive game for the Knicks on this Texas swing with a sore right hip. With Brunson and fellow starter RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) sidelined, Miles McBride, who played a career-high 46 minutes off the bench in Monday’s overtime loss in Dallas, got his first start of the season. McBride didn’t make much of an impact, shooting 3-for-8 from the field in the Knicks’ 122-115 loss. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO