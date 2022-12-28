Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas Heaps Praise On Kevin Durant For His Leadership Of The Nets
Kevin Durant is still one of the top 5 players in basketball. Despite a career-threatening Achilles injury and being a 35-year-old, KD has proven that he might also be able to age gracefully like we have seen LeBron do. KD's play is getting better each year, and 2022 has been proof of his improvement.
Did The New York Knicks Make The Same Mistake Twice?
The New York Knicks had a chance to draft Donovan Mitchell in the 2017 NBA Draft and could have traded for him over the offseason.
Knicks’ Evan Fournier gets first minutes in weeks: ‘Tried to stay present’
SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson worked out with a trainer on the court and fired up some pregame shots Thursday night, but the $104 million point guard missed his second consecutive game for the Knicks on this Texas swing with a sore right hip. With Brunson and fellow starter RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) sidelined, Miles McBride, who played a career-high 46 minutes off the bench in Monday’s overtime loss in Dallas, got his first start of the season. McBride didn’t make much of an impact, shooting 3-for-8 from the field in the Knicks’ 122-115 loss. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game...
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
Drew Gooden Admits '07 Cavs Was 'Least Talented Group' LeBron's Led To Finals
Retired NBA player Drew Gooden says the narrative that LeBron James led a bunch of nobodies to an Eastern Conference title in 2007 isn't entirely wrong ... admitting the King's supporting cast was the "least talented group" he's ever taken to the Finals. TMZ Sports spoke with LBJ's old teammate...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Timberwolves Game On Friday Night
Recording 43 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history.
NBA Executive Says Miami Heat Are Interested In Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose was once an All-Star level player who spearheaded multiple Chicago Bulls' playoff runs. However, now, he is a decent backup point guard who is currently on the New York Knicks. This season, we have seen Derrick Rose's playing time greatly reduced, which has led to him being featured...
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times
The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
Freefalling Knicks can’t defend bottom-dwelling Spurs in 5th straight loss
Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points, while Immanuel Quickley added a career-high 36. But their individual offensive brilliance was not enough to cover up the New York Knicks‘ lethargic defense as they fell to one of the NBA’s worst teams this season. Shorthanded and still reeling from...
