ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border

By Bonneville County Sheriff's Office News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cn18o_0jwrfmW600

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway.

Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage.

Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from stopping before the end, causing the plane to go beyond the plowed area and come to rest in the snow field.

The end of the runway and beyond where the plane came to rest is on the Idaho side of the border in Bonneville County.

The pilot and his wife were flying to Alpine from Colorado this morning.

The FAA and NTSB were notified by Deputies and will be investigating. No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 1

Related
svinews.com

Airplane runs off Alpine runway

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10 am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

Canceled: Expect delays at WY22/WY390 junction

WILSON, Wyo. — Traffic is backed up at the intersection of WY22 and WY390 this morning, Dec. 30. Travel lanes on 22 and 390 headed towards Jackson are backed up. Wyoming Department of Transportation sent an alert at 11:23 a.m. stating the travel lane is blocked near milepost 4 due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays.
JACKSON, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Boulevard Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles

If you've lived in Wyoming for, let's say, about a week, you know that one of its biggest ailments is the wind. Chicago may be called 'The Windy City,' but it doesn't have anything on Wyoming, which just might be 'The Windy State.'. For example, WY Highway 258 (otherwise known...
WYOMING STATE
MIX 106

Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash

A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
KALISPELL, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?

I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Suspect in deaths of University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho's over 11,000...
HARRISBURG, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks

245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Year to end with snowstorm in East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as 2022 appears poised to go out with a final blast of snow. The warnings and advisories are in effect in East Idaho from Friday morning through Saturday morning but there's a chance the snow will continue through Sunday night. East Idaho's higher elevations are forecast to receive the most snow Friday morning through...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Violent California Fugitive That’s Wanted For Murder Arrested In Idaho

Caldwell, Idaho - The Caldwell Police Department and the Nampa Police Department helped take down a violet fugitive for murder from California. According to the press release from the Caldwell Police Department, "U.S. Marshals and Caldwell Police had been monitoring a home on Sage Place, where the fugitive was believed to be hiding out while on the run from California.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Which Idaho Residents Are Cooking Meth? This Map Will Show You

As the old saying goes: "Knowledge is power." A lot of people will be looking to make a change in 2023 and for some people, that means trying to find a place to live. Those same people looking for a change in 2023 will likely want to do their research too, as where you raise a family is extremely important.
IDAHO STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana

When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
MONTANA STATE
NEWStalk 870

This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Even Mississippi lawmaker feels strain of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi's capital city, where intermittent periods without running water have become a fact of life for residents, a new disruption to the long-troubled water system persists just days before lawmakers are set to arrive for the state's 2023 legislative session. Amid frigid weather that...
JACKSON, MS
Idaho State Journal

Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir

It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy