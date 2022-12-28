Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway.

Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage.

Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from stopping before the end, causing the plane to go beyond the plowed area and come to rest in the snow field.

The end of the runway and beyond where the plane came to rest is on the Idaho side of the border in Bonneville County.

The pilot and his wife were flying to Alpine from Colorado this morning.

The FAA and NTSB were notified by Deputies and will be investigating. No further information is available at this time.