Significant news dropped last night when it was announced that popular AAA Lucha Libre star Dragon Lee is headed to WWE. Shortly after winning the AAA Tag Team Championships with his brother, Dralistico, it was revealed that Lee will relinquish the title and report to Orlando, Florida in January to start for WWE's "NXT" developmental brand. This morning's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" shed light on how the deal came about, with Dave Meltzer noting that the deal was made a few weeks ago. However, since the plan was for Dralistico and Lee to win the AAA Tag Team Championship from FTR, Lee was advised to keep the news quiet until after the bout. Both brothers had a tryout with WWE, but only Lee was signed.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO