ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ComicBook
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
nodq.com
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 30th 2022 edition
After the December 28th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 30th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…. * The announcers are Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Excalibur and Kip Sabian. * The opening match is All-Atlantic Champion...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Favorites to Win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Matches Revealed
Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch are the current favorites to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Matches. New data released by BetOnline shows that Rhodes is the favorite to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, while Lynch is the current favorite to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.
nodq.com
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
PWMania
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
stillrealtous.com
Several Top Names Reportedly Making Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return To AEW
CM Punk’s backstage brawl with The Elite has become infamous over the last few months and there’s still a lot of speculation regarding Punk’s future with AEW. Recently Dax Harwood of FTR made a plea for CM Punk and The Elite to put their differences aside and work together. Now fans are wondering if it could actually happen and if there’s a chance for Punk to move forward with AEW. However, it seems that there are some names who don’t want him to be part of the AEW roster.
wrestletalk.com
Dax Harwood Says Popular AEW Star Wasn’t Happy To See FTR Join AEW
FTR (then known as the Revival) were given their releases from WWE back on April 10, 2020. The duo then joined AEW in May, saving the Young Bucks in an angle designed to set up the highly anticipated dream match between the two teams. Over a year later, CM Punk...
nodq.com
How many people watched the “Best of 2022” WWE RAW episode
The December 26th 2022 “best of” edition of WWE RAW drew 1.075 million viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demo. This week’s RAW finished 8th on cable for the day. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about this week’s viewership…. ”Not surprising since most of the...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite News – The Acclaimed Debut Lethal & Jarrett Diss Track, Danielson/Page
Reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed ripped Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett with the launch of their diss track on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens fired several verbal shots at their rivals and fans seemed to be...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On WWE Signing Dragon Lee
Significant news dropped last night when it was announced that popular AAA Lucha Libre star Dragon Lee is headed to WWE. Shortly after winning the AAA Tag Team Championships with his brother, Dralistico, it was revealed that Lee will relinquish the title and report to Orlando, Florida in January to start for WWE's "NXT" developmental brand. This morning's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" shed light on how the deal came about, with Dave Meltzer noting that the deal was made a few weeks ago. However, since the plan was for Dralistico and Lee to win the AAA Tag Team Championship from FTR, Lee was advised to keep the news quiet until after the bout. Both brothers had a tryout with WWE, but only Lee was signed.
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE Smackdown for December 30th 2022
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Y2Jin99 I remember him saying GET YOUR MCGWIRE ROOKIE CARD !. Former TNA/Impact Wrestling announcer Don West passes away at the age of 59 · December 31, 2022.
nodq.com
Uncle Howdy attacks Bray Wyatt during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown
During the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, there was an in-ring confrontation between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. After Wyatt accepted a match against Knight for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Uncle Howdy made an appearance in the ring. Howdy stood between them but then stood next to Wyatt. However, Howdy ended up laying out Wyatt with a Sister Abigail and Knight wasn’t sure what to make of it.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves Names His 2022 WWE Match Of The Year
Corey Graves has his pick for the WWE Match of the Year while claiming that if you argue with him, “you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.”. As the main color commentator on WWE Monday Night Raw as well as WWE Premium Live Events, Corey Graves gets paid a lot of money to give his opinion on things. Sometimes Graves is a bit evil on commentary by siding with the heels on Raw, but he has shown a propensity to make his points well, which is why he is respected as an announcer after ending his in-ring career last decade.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Dragon Lee Chose WWE Over AEW
Dragon Lee became the latest high-profile free agent to decide between the top American pro wrestling companies this week, opting to sign with WWE over AEW. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on the Mexican luchador's reasoning to go with the long-established WWE over Tony Khan's still growing AEW.
nodq.com
Video: Charlotte Flair returns from hiatus and wins the Smackdown women’s title
Charlotte Flair took a hiatus from WWE after her loss to Ronda Rousey at the 2022 WWE Wrestlemania Backash PLE in May. During the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte made her return (with new entrance music) when she confronted Rousey following Rousey’s successful Smackdown women’s title defense against Raquel Rodriquez. Charlotte challenged Rousey to an impromptu title match which Rousey accepted.
ringsidenews.com
Full Spoilers On WWE’s Plan For SmackDown This Week
WWE has one more episode of SmackDown this year, and it should be a good one. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported tonight’s lineup for SmackDown behind Fightful’s paywall. To nobody’s surprise, John Cena’s return to the blue brand, where he will team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, will close out the match. Of course, they have a full two-hour show ahead of them.
nodq.com
A rumored title match for WWE Wrestlemania 39 now said to be “very unlikely”
For months, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has been one of the rumored matches for Wrestlemania 39 in California. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE appears to be going in a different direction…. “Right now that is...
ringsidenews.com
Why Jim Ross Missed AEW Television This Week
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross is a veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself being a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. That being said, Ross was absent from AEW television this week, and it seems there was a good reason for that.
