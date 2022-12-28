ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

John L. Nace — UPDATED

John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Michael E. Barnett — PENDING

Michael Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Saint — UPDATED

David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
CLAYPOOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kathy M. Garrett

Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Orpha Ruth Moyer

Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Janice Harter

Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
inkfreenews.com

James D. Branson

James D. “Jim” Branson, 82, Wabash, died at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 1, 1940. Jim married Barbara “Sue” Miller on Feb. 23, 1963. He is survived by his wife, Sue Branson, Wabash; a...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — PENDING

Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Phillip T. Patterson

Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover

Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Dull — PENDING

Mary Dull, 88, Milford, died Dec. 27, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gilberto Francisco Benitez

Gilberto Francisco Benitez y Richard, 69, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 4, 1953. Gilberto was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1999, to Sandra Hackemann, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Brian) Rogers, Carmel and Eleanor...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sharon Lee Line — UPDATED

Sharon L. Line, 87, longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Born May 12, 1935, in Leesburg, Sharon was the daughter of Herbert F. and Martha A. (Jefferies) Metge, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Webster High School and was married to the late Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he too preceded her in January 2012.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Priscilla Morris — PENDING

Priscilla Morris, 86, Syracuse, died Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence on Dewart Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rex LeRoy Parrett

Bishop Rex LeRoy Parrett, 62, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in the company of family at his home in Larwill. Born Nov. 17, 1960, in Columbia City, he was a son of the late Glen L. and Lucy L. (Watson) Parrett. Growing up in Etna-Troy Township, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978.
LARWILL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Allen B. Chesser Jr.

Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
CULVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kelly Ann Richcreek

Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy