John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
Michael E. Barnett — PENDING
Michael Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
Kathy M. Garrett
Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
James D. Branson
James D. “Jim” Branson, 82, Wabash, died at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 1, 1940. Jim married Barbara “Sue” Miller on Feb. 23, 1963. He is survived by his wife, Sue Branson, Wabash; a...
Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — PENDING
Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Phillip T. Patterson
Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover
Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Dull — PENDING
Mary Dull, 88, Milford, died Dec. 27, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Gilberto Francisco Benitez
Gilberto Francisco Benitez y Richard, 69, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 4, 1953. Gilberto was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1999, to Sandra Hackemann, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Brian) Rogers, Carmel and Eleanor...
Sharon Lee Line — UPDATED
Sharon L. Line, 87, longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Born May 12, 1935, in Leesburg, Sharon was the daughter of Herbert F. and Martha A. (Jefferies) Metge, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Webster High School and was married to the late Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he too preceded her in January 2012.
David R. Tincher — PENDING
David R. Tincher, 71, Goshen, died Dec. 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
Priscilla Morris — PENDING
Priscilla Morris, 86, Syracuse, died Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence on Dewart Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
Rex LeRoy Parrett
Bishop Rex LeRoy Parrett, 62, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in the company of family at his home in Larwill. Born Nov. 17, 1960, in Columbia City, he was a son of the late Glen L. and Lucy L. (Watson) Parrett. Growing up in Etna-Troy Township, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
Kelly Ann Richcreek
Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
