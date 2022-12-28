Read full article on original website
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
inforney.com
East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals
TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
14 Months Into His Stay, Hunter Is Ready For His Permanant Home
Hunter is ready to move on. He's ready to take on a new life and ready to show off his personality and skills as an Australian Cattle dog. He's looking for an active family that will play fetch with him and let him run around in their big backyard!. This...
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
Pine Terrace decorating winners named
Pine Terrace decorating winners named News Staff Thu, 12/29/2022 - 05:52 Image Pine Terrace decorating winners named Pine Terrace decorating winners named Pine Terrace decorating winners named ...
KLTV
Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Longview, TX Transit Offering Safe Rides Home On New Year’s Eve
A few days ago, a Longview man was sentenced to 4 life sentences for a drunk driving crash that killed 4 people in the Houston area. That story showcases the real consequences of drinking and driving, something that can be prevented. As we get ready to ring in a new...
countylinemagazine.com
Mitchell Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Arts!Longview holds their first Honors Gala this month at the Longview Community Center, a historic building with art deco features. The classic Hollywood glamour-designed event comes with valet parking, a red carpet entrance, live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and champagne. Taking center stage is Pat George Mitchell as the recipient of Arts!Longviews first Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence.
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
