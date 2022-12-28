ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

101.5 KNUE

Confession: I Don’t Want to Take Down My Tree Quite Yet–Here’s Why

Confession: I don't want to take my Christmas tree down just yet. Can anyone else in Longview or Tyler, Texas relate?. Look, I admire anyone who is so mentally strong and organized that they know the exact date to take down all their holiday decoration fodder and move on to the serious business of the coming new year. Frankly, I'm weak. At least in this way.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals

TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
LoneStar 92

But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
GARRISON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
TYLER, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Mitchell Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Arts!Longview holds their first Honors Gala this month at the Longview Community Center, a historic building with art deco features. The classic Hollywood glamour-designed event comes with valet parking, a red carpet entrance, live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and champagne. Taking center stage is Pat George Mitchell as the recipient of Arts!Longviews first Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence.
LONGVIEW, TX
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

