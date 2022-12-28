Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball opens SEC play with commanding win at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State women’s basketball began Thursday’s Southeastern Conference opener with a purpose, as Debreasha Powe nailed a 3-pointer on the very first possession against Vanderbilt. It set the tone early on in a decisive and commanding team performance, earning the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SEC) their first conference win of the season. They were hoping to carry their momentum over the holiday break and did just that to the tune of 72-44 in Nashville.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker says goodbye to UT in the most beautiful way possible
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker arrived in Knoxville almost two years ago with very little fanfare and almost no expectations. Hooker was an afterthought. A quarterback from Virginia Tech whom most Tennessee fans weren’t very familiar with before Jeremy Pruitt brought him to UT. Shortly after Hooker arrived at...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
atozsports.com
Vols senior who played for Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones gives thoughts on Josh Heupel as a head coach
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant has seen a lot during his time at UT. Fant originally signed with the Vols when Butch Jones was the program’s head coach. The Nashville native didn’t see any action in 2017, but he was on the roster for one season under Jones.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms
Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh gives his thoughts on the future of Tennessee football
Alex Golesh stepped down as the Tennessee Vols‘ offensive coordinator earlier this month to become the new head coach at South Florida. Golesh was an important part of the Vols’ success in 2022 — he called plays and was critical in game planning. With Golesh now at...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant gives important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday and he offered an important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Halzle told reporters that true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson is “feeling like his old self”.
atozsports.com
Vols assistant gives fans the answer to one major offseason question surrounding Tennessee
On Wednesday, Tennessee Vols quarterbacks Joey Halzle gave fans the answer to one major offseason question surrounding UT’s football program. Halzle revealed that Joe Milton won’t be winning the starting quarterback job during the Orange Bowl — regardless of his performance. According to Halzle, the Vols will...
atozsports.com
Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?
Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
atozsports.com
Why hasn’t Tennessee done more in the transfer portal?
Tennessee has picked up a number of players from the college football transfer portal. But overall, the Vols have been relatively quiet in terms of getting players from the portal, especially defensively. So, what exactly does it mean and should we be worried that more transfer players haven’t chosen UT? We answered these questions in the video below…
wpln.org
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land
When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.
Special looks back at NewsChannel 5's 'Revealed' investigation of Capitol Hill
A one-hour special, streaming online after Christmas, takes a look back at NewsChannel 5's eye-opening, yearlong investigation into how Tennessee's Capitol Hill really works.
Commercial Dispatch
Ann Birmingham
MOOREVILLE —Ann Birmingham, 85, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Connect Church in Tupelo. Burial will follow at Crews Cemetery in Sulligent, Alabama. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. today and one hour prior to services at the church. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0