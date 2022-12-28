ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State women’s basketball opens SEC play with commanding win at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State women’s basketball began Thursday’s Southeastern Conference opener with a purpose, as Debreasha Powe nailed a 3-pointer on the very first possession against Vanderbilt. It set the tone early on in a decisive and commanding team performance, earning the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SEC) their first conference win of the season. They were hoping to carry their momentum over the holiday break and did just that to the tune of 72-44 in Nashville.
STARKVILLE, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms

Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?

Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why hasn’t Tennessee done more in the transfer portal?

Tennessee has picked up a number of players from the college football transfer portal. But overall, the Vols have been relatively quiet in terms of getting players from the portal, especially defensively. So, what exactly does it mean and should we be worried that more transfer players haven’t chosen UT? We answered these questions in the video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Ann Birmingham

MOOREVILLE —Ann Birmingham, 85, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Connect Church in Tupelo. Burial will follow at Crews Cemetery in Sulligent, Alabama. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. today and one hour prior to services at the church. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
TUPELO, MS

