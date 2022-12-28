ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC

The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs.  When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
FORT WORTH, TX
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans declares for NFL draft

OXFORD — Ole Miss running back Zach Evans will not be returning for a second season in Oxford. Evans, who transferred from TCU to Ole Miss for the 2022 season, announced via Twitter that he has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Slowed by injuries part of the season,...
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really do love this place, love this team, love the school, love everything about Texas Tech ... we’ll work every single day to reach our goals at Texas Tech.” Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for the victory.
LUBBOCK, TX
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss football’s Tavius Robinson is still learning how great he can be

OXFORD — Being the naturally polite person he is, Ole Miss senior defensive end Tavius Robinson felt a bit bad telling his new employers he had to quit on such short notice. But the average member of the 1-800-Got-Junk? moving services team in Guelph, Ontario doesn’t have an opportunity to play Southeastern Conference football.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Alford: Will an SEC coach step into the Mike Leach personality void?

Forgive me for laying on this heavy thinking right after Christmas. The sudden passing of Mike Leach got me thinking, though. What might Twitter accounts have looked like for legendary SEC football coaches John Vaught, Bear Bryant, Vince Dooley and others of that era?. Or how about the 1980s with...
MISSOURI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

The Commercial Dispatch’s top 10 sports stories of 2022

2022 was another busy year in the Golden Triangle when it came to sports. From championships galore to exciting postseason runs, from surprising hirings and personnel moves to tragic losses, there was plenty going on all year long. The Commercial Dispatch sports staff — sports editor Theo DeRosa and sports...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy