TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC
The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs. When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
Texas Tech and Ole Miss Honor Late Mike Leach With ‘Air Raid’ Formation
There is no doubt that Mike Leach left his mark on college football. His old team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders honored him at the Texas Bowl. With help from coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, Tech delivered a touching tribute to Leach with their first play of the night.
No. 6 Texas takes 5-game win streak to Oklahoma
No. 6 Texas enters Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener at Oklahoma on a roll despite a major off-the-court distraction. The
LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Faces Texas Tech in TaxAct Texas Bowl
Follow along below for live updates for the Rebels' matchup against the Red Raiders.
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss running back Zach Evans declares for NFL draft
OXFORD — Ole Miss running back Zach Evans will not be returning for a second season in Oxford. Evans, who transferred from TCU to Ole Miss for the 2022 season, announced via Twitter that he has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Slowed by injuries part of the season,...
Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really do love this place, love this team, love the school, love everything about Texas Tech ... we’ll work every single day to reach our goals at Texas Tech.” Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for the victory.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Accuses Texas Tech Player of Spitting, Using Racial Slur During Bowl Game
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called out a Texas Tech player following Wednesday’s TaxAct Texas Bowl. He alleges that a Red Raider spit on one of his players and might have used a racial slur during the game. The alleged incident occurred after a fumble in the fourth...
Ole Miss football’s Tavius Robinson is still learning how great he can be
OXFORD — Being the naturally polite person he is, Ole Miss senior defensive end Tavius Robinson felt a bit bad telling his new employers he had to quit on such short notice. But the average member of the 1-800-Got-Junk? moving services team in Guelph, Ontario doesn’t have an opportunity to play Southeastern Conference football.
Alford: Will an SEC coach step into the Mike Leach personality void?
Forgive me for laying on this heavy thinking right after Christmas. The sudden passing of Mike Leach got me thinking, though. What might Twitter accounts have looked like for legendary SEC football coaches John Vaught, Bear Bryant, Vince Dooley and others of that era?. Or how about the 1980s with...
No. 18 TCU, surging Texas Tech clash in Big 12 opener
Two months of preparation and mostly successful performances set the table for No. 18 TCU and Texas Tech, who will
Are you ready to rumble? Starkville High ushers in new wrestling program as sport grows in Mississippi
STARKVILLE — Only one U.S. state is without a sanctioned high school wrestling program: Mississippi. Folkstyle wrestling, once a Mississippi High School Activities Association sport in the 1970s, has been nonexistent in the Magnolia State since that point. However, the sport has returned thanks to the support of a...
The Commercial Dispatch’s top 10 sports stories of 2022
2022 was another busy year in the Golden Triangle when it came to sports. From championships galore to exciting postseason runs, from surprising hirings and personnel moves to tragic losses, there was plenty going on all year long. The Commercial Dispatch sports staff — sports editor Theo DeRosa and sports...
