When it comes to interior design, more is more — and not only did an English woman take her home’s look to a new level, she also blessed it with financial benefits. But it’s also been a therapeutic process. Lois Connors, a 39-year-old content creator who lives near Manchester, received a later-in-life diagnosis of ADHD at age 37. After learning the news, she set out to redecorate her home to accept living with the condition, as it impacts all of her decisions, according to the Mirror. The result, thanks to her ADHD drawing her to busy patterns and textures: a chic spread...

1 DAY AGO