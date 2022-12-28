Read full article on original website
Related
This Lounge Set With Unexpectedly “Soft Fabric” Is on Sale for Under $52
The time has almost come to surrender to hibernation season. Try as you might, the weather is about to get too cold to talk about in many parts of the U.S. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
Woman, 50, who looks decades younger shares her simple anti-ageing secret
A 50-year-old woman who looks decades younger than her actual age has shared her anti-ageing secrets with followers. TikToker Aimee Montgomery, from Texas, who is a digital marketing strategy expert, shared her tips online - and people were pretty blown away. You can watch the video below:. Promising the tips...
Shoppers Want to 'Live in' These Fleece-Lined Joggers with Pockets, and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale
Reviewers think they’re “flattering” and “warm but not heavy” December 21 marks the official first day of winter, meaning that temperatures will continue to dip for the next few weeks. Although you may have stocked up on sweatpants for the season, they might just not be cutting it with this ice-cold weather. So, it may be time to give fleece-lined pants a try. Luckily, Amazon just put a pair with hundreds of five-star ratings on sale. Right now, you can get the Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers for up to...
Finally: A Brand That Makes Perfect Bras and Tops for People With DD+ Chests—And It’s Celeb-Approved
From bras not fitting right, to being body shamed, to navigating the "investment banking uniform" of button downs, entrepreneur and founder of intimates brand PerfectDD Alice Kim struggled to find form-fitting and supportive bras and clothes that would fit her DD+ chest. "Buttons were constantly popping open and shirts pulling across my chest, making me feel incredibly insecure," she said. In 2020, after dealing with one too many uncomfortable instances in public and the corporate world, Kim founded her own clothing company (PerfectDD) to meet the needs of women with bigger chests.
Woman Paints Mini-Fridge a Bold Pink Color and It’s Actually Really Cool
This was risky but you know what they say: no risk, no reward!
In Style
Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year
I grew up in the heart of the Midwest — Minnesota is no joke this time of year, so I like to think that I am very well-equipped to tackle the New York City winters with ease. Forty-degree days? Easy, I just need a light coat. I regard the wintertime in the East Coast as mild (my friends think I’m crazy), but alas, I’ve experienced worse, and even though the way I layer up is vastly different here than I do in Minneapolis, there is one thing I’ll always advocate for having come winter: a solid pair of boots.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Purple Label Debuts Layered and Cozy SS23 Collection
The North Face Purple Label has released the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Purple Label, which is a joint venture between The North Face and Japanese designer brand, nanamica, is always known to bring simple, yet functional silhouettes to everyday wear. Consistently originating from the concept of...
Woman Upcycles Vintage Books Into a Kitchen Knife Block and It’s Cute as Heck
This upcycle is perfect for people with a country aesthetic.
Woman Uses a Mop to Clean Her Walls, Doors and Baseboards and TikTok is Shook
This is probably one of the best cleaning hacks we've seen!
Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes
A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
hypebeast.com
BEAMS PLUS and Engineered Garments Battle the Cold in the Reversible Field Fur Coat
For over 20 years, BEAMS PLUS has cemented itself as a leader in the field of collaborations for its eye on quality, style and utility. For its latest partnership, the Japanese label worked with Engineered Garments on a new coat well-suited for the frigid winter that has descended on much of the world.
Woman decorates home with bold leopard print, adds $100K to its value
When it comes to interior design, more is more — and not only did an English woman take her home’s look to a new level, she also blessed it with financial benefits. But it’s also been a therapeutic process. Lois Connors, a 39-year-old content creator who lives near Manchester, received a later-in-life diagnosis of ADHD at age 37. After learning the news, she set out to redecorate her home to accept living with the condition, as it impacts all of her decisions, according to the Mirror. The result, thanks to her ADHD drawing her to busy patterns and textures: a chic spread...
The Evie smart ring is a health tracker made specifically for women
If you like it (health tracking) you'd better put a ring on it (your finger)
With a Stencil and a Compound Mix Woman Makes Gorgeous Textured Wall Accent
You won't believe how easy it is!
Gucci Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit With a Special Capsule Collection Full of Cheer
Gucci wants to help you channel good health and prosperity in 2023. The Italian fashion house has released a special capsule collection that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The occasion, one of the 12 animal-themed years in the Chinese zodiac, will return at the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023. An assortment of Gucci ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories in a variety of bright, lucky colors and bunny-centric motifs and graffiti prints were designed to bring you abundance and good fortune. In the capsule, you’ll find everything from stylish athletic gear designed for you to move around in, including a technical...
archpaper.com
Issey Miyake’s collaborations with architects should be part of his legacy
On August 3, 2022, the world lost fashion designer Issey Miyake. Known for his unique, formless clothing designs and use of non-traditional materials, Miyake quickly became a household name in the fashion world and an inspiration to other designers in fashion and further afield. Born in Hiroshima, Japan, on April...
Comments / 0