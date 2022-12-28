As an advertising executive, Arkus helped to create the iconic “chipped-chopped ham” ads for Islay’s. She joined Lando in 1951 as a copywriter and when the firm merged with Burson-Marsteller, she became its senior creative director. As a marketing consultant, Arkus worked to develop the Downtown Cultural District, WQED and the Urban League of Pittsburgh and served on numerous boards, including the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. She married Leon Arkus, who was director of the Carnegie Museum of Art, later in life and in 2000, she was named a “Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO