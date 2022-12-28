ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveScience

10 stunning fossils from 2022 that didn't come from dinosaurs

By Harry Baker
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

When it comes to fossils, dinosaurs usually dominate the headlines. But many amazing and scientifically important non-dino fossil discoveries get dug up every year that deserve just as much respect. And 2022 was no different. From the oldest fossilized brain and ancient panda teeth to mangled "dragon" bones and a 3D fish face, here are some of our favorites.

Oldest fossilized brain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKmYs_0jwrWOH300

An abstract artist's impression of what the fossilized worm, Cardiodictyon catenulum , may have looked like. (Image credit: Nicholas Strausfeld/The University of Arizona)

A 525 million-year-old fossilized worm unearthed in China has what is likely the oldest example of a brain ever discovered.

The ancient worm-like critter, known as Cardiodictyon catenulum , belongs to the phylum Lobopodia — a group of extinct, seafloor-dwelling arthropod ancestors with armored shells and stubby legs that were abundant during the Cambrian period (541 million to 485.4 million years ago).

The specimen was first discovered in 1984, but the original researchers "would not even dare to look at it in hopes of finding a brain." When the new team reanalyzed the fossil, they found not just a brain but also an entire delicately preserved nervous system.

The shape of the brain and nervous system could also solve a longstanding debate about the evolution of brains in arthropods.

Read more: Fossilized brain of 525 million-year-old deep sea worm likely the oldest ever discovered

Titanic 12-foot turtle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJdSH_0jwrWOH300

An artists interpretation of what the newly discovered turtle Leviathanochelys aenigmatica might have looked like. (Image credit: ICRA_Arts)

Paleontologists have unearthed an extinct, never-before-seen species of giant sea turtle in Spain. The massive reptile likely had a body length of around 12.3 feet (3.7 meters) — more than double the size of modern marine turtles — and is the largest turtle species ever uncovered in Europe.

The new species, which researchers named Leviathanochelys aenigmatica , was identified from a complete pelvis fossil and fragments of fossilized shell. It likely cruised Europe's ancient oceans between 83.6 million and 72.1 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period (145 million to 66 million years ago).

The world's largest-ever turtle is the extinct Archelon ischyros , which lived in North America and had a maximum body length of 15 feet (4.6 m). The new finding suggests that gigantism in turtles likely evolved in at least two separate evolutionary lineages.

Read more: Titanic 12-foot turtle cruised the ocean 80 million years ago, newfound fossils show

Frog sea "death trap"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IouY_0jwrWOH300

A fossilized skeleton of one of the 168 dead frogs found in Germany. (Image credit: Daniel Falk)

Between the 1930s and 1950s more than 150 fossilized frogs were unearthed at a fossil site in Germany. Bizarrely, all the frogs seemed to have been completely healthy when they died, which left scientists puzzling to figure out what killed them.

In a new study, researchers suggested that the frogs may have died while having aggressive underwater sex. In some species of modern frogs that mate in water, males often hold females under the surface as they mount them, which can sometimes cause the females to drown. Geological records show that the fossil site was a marshy swampland around 45 million years ago when the frogs are believed to have died, which suggests these animals could have mated in the same way.

Past explanations for the fossilized frogs’ demise include extreme environmental changes, such as flooding, drought or oxygen depletion. But through a process of elimination, the study researchers believe their theory is the "only explanation that makes sense."

Read more: 'Ancient death trap' preserved hundreds of fossilized frogs that drowned during sex

Europe's last panda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBzSa_0jwrWOH300

An artist's interpretation of the new species of European panda. (Image credit: © Velizar Simeonovski, Chicago)

A never-before-seen species of panda that was likely the last of its kind to roam Europe was identified after researchers rediscovered a pair of fossilized teeth that had been lost in the archives of a museum in Bulgaria.

The new species, named Agriarctos nikolovi , had much larger teeth than seen in other European pandas, and so it was most likely similar in size to living giant pandas in Asia. However, its tooth structure hints that these teeth were weaker than giant panda teeth, suggesting that A. nikolovi likely had a more varied diet and probably chewed on soft vegetation rather than chomping on hard bamboo.

Until now, the youngest European panda dated back to around 10 million years ago. But the new fossils are around 6 million years old, which suggests that pandas roamed the continent more recently than previously believed.

Researchers believe A. nikolovi was eventually wiped out by extreme ancient climate change.

Read more: Europe’s last pandas were giant weaklings who couldn’t even eat bamboo

Bizarre shark-like fish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5VS8_0jwrWOH300

An animation of the ancient 'shark' Fanjingshania renovata swimming. (Image credit: IVPP/Chinese Academy of Sciences)

Researchers in China uncovered the remains of a 439 million-year-old shark-like fish with unusual features that "set it apart from any known vertebrate."

The newfound species, Fanjingshania renovata , was covered in spines and "bony armor" and is the oldest undisputed jawed vertebrate ever discovered. The team painstakingly recreated what the ancient fish might have looked like using thousands of fossilized skeletal fragments, scales and teeth.

The species belongs to a group of shark-like creatures known as acanthodians, which share similarities with chondrichthyans — a class that includes modern sharks and rays — and osteichthyans, the superclass of bony fish. Researchers suspect that F. renovata was closely related to an undiscovered common ancestor between both groups.

Read more: Bizarre, primeval sharklike fish is unlike any vertebrate ever discovered

Reconstructed salamander skull

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXmH5_0jwrWOH300

3D reconstruction of the ancient salamander skull. (Image credit: Marc Jones)

A bizarre, newfound species of ancient salamander received a digital makeover after researchers used X-ray images to create a 3D model of the animal's skull, which had been trapped in a rock for more than 50 years.

The ancient lizard, named Mamorerpeton wakei , dates to around 166 million years ago, during the Jurassic period (201.3 million to 145 million years ago). Based on its bones, it was likely an aquatic species that swam around ancient ponds and lakes, slurping up smaller creatures with powerful suction.

The oddly shaped fossilized skull is trapped inside a rock that was unearthed at a fossil site on Scotland's Isle of Skye in the 1970s. Paleontologists at the time deemed it less important than other fossils and placed it in storage; they didn’t attempt to painstakingly excavate any potential bones from the rock. However, advancements in scanning technology meant that a new team of researchers could see inside the rock without having to crack it open.

Read more: Stunning reconstruction of Jurassic salamander fossil reveals skull’s weirdness in 3D

Oldest flowering plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqCQB_0jwrWOH300

The fossilized Florigerminis jurassica plant. (Image credit: NIGPAS)

Researchers in China unearthed a 164 million-year-old fossilized plant with a perfectly preserved flower bud, making it the earliest example of a flowering plant ever uncovered.

The fossil is around 1.7 inches (4.2 centimeters) long and 0.8 inches (2 cm) wide. It contains a stem, a leafy branch, a bulbous fruit and a tiny flower bud around 3 square millimeters in size.

Until now, fossil evidence had suggested that flowering plants didn't emerge until the Cretaceous period, but the new discovery pushes the emergence of the group firmly back into the Jurassic period. The new species was named Florigerminis jurassica .

Read more: 164 million-year-old plant fossil is the oldest example of a flowering bud

Mangled "dragon" fossils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vflt9_0jwrWOH300

One of the misshaped Keraterpeton fossils unearthed  in Ireland. (Image credit: Trinity Collge Dublin/Ó Gogáin et al.)

Researchers proposed that a group of bizarre, mangled fossils in Ireland were likely deformed when ancient continents collided to form the supercontinent Pangaea .

The fossils belong to an extinct genus of small, amphibian-like tetrapods with dragon-like horns known as Keraterpeton . The remains are misshapen and have largely been replaced by the surrounding coal. They date back to around 320 million years ago and were first uncovered in 1866. Until now, scientists assumed that the fossils had been warped and degraded by acidic soils.

But a new team of scientists that reanalyzed the remains found that tiny phosphate crystals within the mangled bones, known as apatite, only dated back to around 300 million years ago, when Pangaea was taking shape. The researchers think that the apatite comes from superheated fluids from below Earth's crust, which came to the surface during the continental collision and could have warped the bones out of shape.

Read more: Mangled 'dragon' fossils were cooked by ancient continents colliding to form Pangaea

Transylvanian turtle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ym8T_0jwrWOH300

The fossilized remains of the Transylvanian turtle's skull. (Image credit: University of Tübingen)

A never-before-seen species of ancient turtle was identified from the remains of a 70 million-year-old fossilized shell unearthed in the Transylvania region of Romania.

The newfound species, named Dortoka vremiri , is a side-necked turtle, of which there are 16 living species. D. vremiri is closely related to another species of extinct side-necked turtle that dates back to around 57 million years ago. This suggests that the new species likely survived the end-Cretaceous extinction event that wiped out around 75% of all life on Earth, including the non-avian dinosaurs.

Researchers suspect that the turtles lived in freshwater habitats on an ancient island, which likely sheltered them from the worst damage caused by the falling asteroid 66 million years ago.

Read more: Ancient Transylvanian turtle survived the extinction of the dinosaurs

Impeccably preserved fish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033GKd_0jwrWOH300

The 3D fossilized fish face. (Image credit: Dean Lomax)

A farm in England was the unlikely source of a Jurassic jackpot: a treasure trove of 183 million-year-old fossils, including ichthyosaurs, squids and insects, as well as other ancient animals. But the standout specimen was a stunningly preserved 3D fish head.

The head, which belonged to a fish from an extinct genus of ray-finned fishes known as Pachycormus , included a number of rarely fossilized tissues, such as scales, teeth and an eye socket. Researchers were amazed by the detail and orientation of the fossil.

"Usually, with fossils, they're lying flat," Neville Hollingworth, a field geologist with the University of Birmingham who discovered the site with his wife, told Live Science. "But in this case, it was preserved in more than one dimension, and it looks like the fish is leaping out of the rock."

Read more: 'Never seen anything like it': Impeccably preserved Jurassic fish fossils found on UK farm

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Rare Dinosaur Fossil Found With Perfectly Preserved Final Meal Inside

Around 120 million years ago, four-winged dinosaurs roughly the size of crows called Microraptors stalked the ancient woodlands of what is now China. While researchers have studied several Microraptor specimens, there's still a lot we don't know about these feathered bird-like creatures – including what and how they ate. Now an incredibly rare fossil has revealed the preserved final meal of one individual: and unexpectedly, it was a mammal. "At first, I couldn't believe it," says vertebrate paleontologist Hans Larsson from McGill University in Canada, who found the fossil while looking through samples at museum collections in China. "There was a tiny rodent-like...
natureworldnews.com

Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]

A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
Cheddar News

Mystery Nevada Fossil Site Could Be Ancient Maternity Ward

"By Maddie BurakoffScientists have uncovered new clues about a curious fossil site in Nevada, a graveyard for dozens of giant marine reptiles. Instead of the site of a massive die-off as suspected, it might have been an ancient maternity ward where the creatures came to give birth.The site is famous for its fossils from giant ichthyosaurs — reptiles that dominated the ancient seas and could grow up to the size of a school bus. The creatures — the name means fish lizard — were underwater predators with large paddle-shaped flippers and long jaws full of teeth.Since the ichthyosaur bones in...
NEVADA STATE
Gizmodo

Scientists Find a Mammal's Foot Inside a Dinosaur, a Fossil First

Paleontologists taking a second look at a species of small, four-winged dinosaur have found a fossilized mammalian foot in the predator’s stomach. It’s the first concrete evidence of dinosaurs eating mammals, the researchers say. Specimens of the dinosaur, Microraptor zhaoinus, have been discovered containing ancient birds, fish, and lizards, so the mammalian find is just the latest known source of protein for this spunky hunter. The team who re-scrutinized the Microraptor fossil published their findings today in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Vice

Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
science.org

Mysterious ancient humans may have given people of Papua New Guinea an immune advantage

When modern humans first migrated from Africa to the tropical islands of the southwest Pacific, they encountered unfamiliar people and new pathogens. But their immune systems may have picked up some survival tricks when they mated with the locals—the mysterious Denisovans who gave them immune gene variants that might have protected the newcomers’ offspring from local diseases. Some of these variants still persist in the genomes of people living in Papua New Guinea today, according to a new study.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Jules

What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
LiveScience

LiveScience

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy