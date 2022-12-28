Read full article on original website
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Stockton PD looking for person responsible for kidnapping of teenagerEdy ZooStockton, CA
Tesla Preparing For Cybertruck Production With An Army Of Kuka Robots
Tesla is reportedly taking delivery of 66 Kuka production line robots for its Texas Gigafactory that will be used to build the long-delayed Cybertruck. The report comes from a Twitter user who spotted the bill of landing and then posted an image, which you can view below. A total of 66 additional Kuka robots have, or will very shortly, be delivered to the Gigafactory in Austin.
Walmart plans 1M drone deliveries a year, launches new drone service in three more states
Earlier this year, Walmart announced the expansion of its already-in-place drone delivery service. It's called DroneUp and the service was launched in three states (Arkansas, Utah, and Virginia) and now three additional states (Arizona, Florida, and Texas) have been added (source).
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
dornob.com
Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle
Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
globalspec.com
Swarm robotics on the molecular scale
Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
Food Tech Friday Podcast: Farmbots, Smart Mixers and Cocaine Bear
We’re ramping our Friday food tech casual news podcast back up again, and on this week’s episode, Mike and Carlos talk about some of the stories that caught their attention this week:. Will reusable containers take off at colleges? What about restaurants? One startup is trying to make...
Does a kettle use more electricity than a TV? How much power your gadgets use
We test what devices consume, with households increasingly worried about rising energy prices
electrek.co
EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station with six AC outlets hits $1,099 in New Green Deals
With power outages looming across the country due to winter weather, now’s a great time to consider picking up a portable power station to keep the lights on when the grid goes down. Specifically, we recommend picking up the EcoFlow Delta Max 1600 which is on sale for $1,099. Down from $1,799, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, and it delivers six 110V AC outlets alongside two 100W USB-C ports and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Five human technologies inspired by nature – from velcro to racing cars
Nature has, over millions of years, evolved solutions to adapt to an array of challenges. As the challenges facing humanity become more complex, we are seeing inspiration being increasingly drawn from nature. Taking biological processes and applying them to technological and design problems is called bioinspiration. This is a fast-growing...
This ‘dystopian’ new spy technology should terrify you
Frightening new technology in the hands of government intelligence agencies has the ability to commandeer any smart camera and even “alter feeds” to manipulate both its audio and visuals — including past recordings, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. The Big Brother-like software — used by the nation’s intelligence agency Mossad — has been brokered since 2018 to global states by a former Israeli defense force cyber chief’s company, Toka. But only recently has the true power of this superior hacking tool been revealed. Its top secret clients have the “previously out-of-reach capabilities” to locate all security and web cameras in a given perimeter...
freightwaves.com
Last-mile delivery of big items a fertile field for 3PLs, report says
The last-mile delivery of big and bulky e-commerce items will be big business for 3PLs through 2025, following the trend of the past four years, according to a report published Thursday by 3PL research and consulting firm Armstrong & Associates Inc. and the National Home Delivery Association. According to the...
A Primer On The AI Economy
Each time a new business ecosystem forms, we have to ask a simple question: where's value created?. And once we are able to classify the ecosystem based on where value is created we can ask: how's value captured?. From the above, we understand the business models building on top of...
electrek.co
These robots crawl all over wind turbines so humans don’t have to
Aerones uses robots to repair, inspect, clean, and ice-proof wind turbines, and the Latvia-based startup just raised $38.9 million in funding. TechCrunch reported that the funding was raised this month “from dozens of undisclosed investors.” And according to its SEC filing, it looks as though Aerones is hoping to bring in another $2.5 million.
marinelink.com
Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind
STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
aircargonews.net
Tomorrow’s sustainable airfreight fleet
As 2022 draw to a close, Christopher Jackson, aviation partner at Reed Smith, reflects on the air cargo industry’s aircraft decarbonisation and sustainability developments. The air cargo industry has historically been reliant on older, more polluting aircraft compared to those used for passenger operations. However, the industry, and those...
marktechpost.com
DeepMind and Google Introduce GraphCast: A Fast and Scalable Machine Learning Weather Simulator
People account for the forecasted weather in every aspect of their lives, from choosing an outfit to what to do in the event of a hurricane. Forecasting over a time frame that is typically three to seven days out is referred to as medium-range forecasting. Several sectors, like agriculture, construction, travel, etc., rely on “medium-range” weather forecasts for making decisions, which are offered up to four times daily by weather bureaus like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
nextbigfuture.com
Will AI and Space Breakthroughs Continue in 2023
The biggest developments in AI were the Openao Dall-e 2 and ChatGPT. OpenAI said Dall-E 2 was generating over 2 million images a day. People are using ChatGPT to write stories and articles and then having Dall-E 2 create the pictures for the ChatGPT article or story. Space. SpaceX had...
