Cake Mix Cookies
Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. em>Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts
This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.
Brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake: Decadent desserts
It's no secret that I love anything chocolate and this brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake is no exception. An "ooey gooey" butter cake is a cake that is dense and made with cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and dusted on top with some powdered sugar. According to Wikipedia, this cake was supposedly first made on accident, in the 1930's by a baker in the St. Louis area who was trying to make a regular cake batter but reversed the proportions of butter and flour. Since then, there have been many variations of the ooey gooey cake created due to the variety of ingredients used. The rich combination of chocolate, pecans and cheesecake makes it the perfect sweet treat.
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes at most Indian restaurants, and for good reason. This chicken dinner uses deeply flavored chicken thighs, simmered in an ultra-silky and aromatic sauce of tomatoes, cream, and cashews. The cashews lend a buttery nuttiness and great texture to the sauce in this recipe, but blanched almonds would also work well. For the ultimate weeknight dinner, spoon this dish over steamed rice or serve with warm naan.
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Everything Bagel Latkes
When it comes to Jewish foods, an everything bagel with a shmear of cream cheese is unquestionably my holy grail — it’s bready, creamy, and full of allium flavor. The only downside to everything bagels with cream cheese? While they make perfect breakfast, brunch, and even lunch fare, they’re just not socially acceptable as a dinner food (despite what my 5-year-old might claim). You simply can’t invite a group of friends over and present them with a glorified bread basket for dinner.
Breakfast pasties recipe
This is a must try recipe. • 125g butter (room temperature) • 125g lard (room temperature) • 1 packet streaky bacon • 1 small carton of button mushrooms. • 1 tin of baked beans • A little oil for frying.
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
Green Chile Spoon Bread
If you’ve never had the pleasure of eating spoon bread, it’s time to invite this side dish to your holiday table. Spoon bread is a delightful union of cornbread and a much more high-falutin’ dish—soufflé. Before you get your feathers ruffled, spoon bread isn’t nearly...
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Herby Garlic Butter Biscuits
We’ve never met a biscuit we didn’t like, but this garlic-forward cheesy version might just be #1 in our hearts. Tender and extra flaky on the inside (thanks to Land O Lakes® Salted Butter), they are perfect paired with soups and stews, made into breakfast sandwiches, or as part of the classic holiday spread. But be warned–these irresistible biscuits will steal the spotlight from even the most perfectly roasted turkey.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Banana Pudding Parfaits
These cute banana pudding parfaits are so wonderful and delicious. They are so creamy and simple to prepare! Ideal for many summer parties and weekend picknick desserts. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 ripe bananas. 2 cups vanilla wafers. 3/4 cup granulated sugar. 4 large eggs. 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
Extra-Crispy Eggplant Crostini
If the term crostini means “small pieces of toasted or fried bread served with a topping,” as Google says it is, then I submit that crispy fried eggplant is also a vessel for crostini. Panko breading crisps up beautifully when fried in a cast iron skillet, and the smoky, meaty eggplant encased in it provides a delightfully creamy texture and taste. Then there’s the overall presentation, which is as whimsical as it is practical.
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This simple Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche is tender and custardy; the pie crust is flaky and crisp. In short, all elements of this easy recipe are precisely what you want and hope for in a classic quiche. To boost the flavor, you get an oniony flavor from chopped scallions and cheesy savoriness from the Cheddar.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
