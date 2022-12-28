Power Outages Knock Out Electricity to Some SDG&E Customers
A total of 111 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Bostonia, Granite Hills and East El Cajon were without power Wednesday due to an outage.
According to the utility, the outage occurred at 6:40 a.m., and power was expected to be restored by about 12:30 p.m.
The cause of the outage was under investigation, according to SDG&E.
Meanwhile, 47 SDG&E customers lost power just before 10 a.m. due to a separate outage affecting the communities of San Ysidro, Nestor and Otay Mesa. The utility estimated power in those areas would also be restored by 12:30 p.m.
–City News Service
Comments / 0