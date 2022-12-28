ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
holyoke.org

Holyoke School Committee Organizational Meeting January 3, 2023

Pursuant to the Massachusetts Open Meeting Law, G.L. c. 30A, §§ 18-25, and Section 20 of Chapter 22 of the Acts of 2022, notice is hereby given of an organizational meeting given by the Holyoke School Committee will be held at 6:00 PM ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023, IN THE FIFIELD ROOM, AT DEAN TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL, 1045 MAIN ST, HOLYOKE, MA 01040.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Richter Cannabis loses civil suit against the City of Westfield

SPRINGFIELD - The civil suit brought against the City Council, City of Westfield and Mayor Michael A. McCabe in Hampden Superior Court by Richter Cannabis Inc., Richter Extracts Inc., and Pro Grow LLC for the denial of Host Community Agreements for marijuana cultivation and manufacturing at 69 Neck Road in Westfield, was denied in a judgment filed on Dec. 23 by Hampden Superior Court Judge James M. Manitsas.
WESTFIELD, MA
holyoke.org

Tourism Advisory Committee January

Tourism Advisory Committee Meeting Notice and Agenda. Meeting ID: 897 9236 8375 +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) The meeting is being recorded and matters listed on this agenda are those reasonably participated by the Chairperson which may be discussed at the meeting. Not all items listed may in fact be discussed and other items not listed may also be brought up for the discussion to the extent permitted by law.
HOLYOKE, MA
thereminder.com

Wilbraham BOS chair disputes facts and figures from FinCom members

WILBRAHAM – Two members of the Wilbraham Finance Committee have taken to social media with concerns about the cost and transparency of the senior center project, which is in the initial stages. Board of Selectmen Chair Carolyn Brennan told Reminder Publishing that the information shared on Facebook varies from inaccurate to “way off.”
WILBRAHAM, MA
thereminder.com

Cannabis retailer plans to occupy Route 202 Dunkin’ site in Westfield

WESTFIELD – Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Dec. 20 seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Rd., the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
WESTFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against MGM Springfield reopened

Weeks after the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) dismissed a former MGM Springfield employee Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against the casino, citing a failure to provide sufficient evidence of discrimination, MCAD officials reversed their stance and reopened the case. In an order issued Wednesday, MCAD Investigating Commissioner Monserrate Rodríguez...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

