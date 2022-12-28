Read full article on original website
Holyoke City Council seeks clairity on over $1 million anonymous gift to public schools
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Finance Committee reviewed a $1.066 million anonymous donation to the Holyoke Public Schools. City officials revealed that the generous gift originated from an unknown corporate donor. The council requested a legal opinion from the city’s Law Department on how to accept the donation....
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
holyoke.org
Holyoke School Committee Organizational Meeting January 3, 2023
Pursuant to the Massachusetts Open Meeting Law, G.L. c. 30A, §§ 18-25, and Section 20 of Chapter 22 of the Acts of 2022, notice is hereby given of an organizational meeting given by the Holyoke School Committee will be held at 6:00 PM ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023, IN THE FIFIELD ROOM, AT DEAN TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL, 1045 MAIN ST, HOLYOKE, MA 01040.
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
Former Mayor Daniel Knapik to head Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps
WESTFIELD - Former Mayor Daniel Knapik is returning to Westfield to head the Medical Reserve Corps in an effort to revitalize the program and give the city more resources when dealing with natural disasters. Health Director Joseph Rouse told the Board of Health Dec. 14 that Knapik would be taking...
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
City of Springfield receives $41.1 million from Eversource property tax dispute settlement
In April of this year, the city of Springfield received $41.1 million from a property tax dispute settlement with Eversource.
Richter Cannabis loses civil suit against the City of Westfield
SPRINGFIELD - The civil suit brought against the City Council, City of Westfield and Mayor Michael A. McCabe in Hampden Superior Court by Richter Cannabis Inc., Richter Extracts Inc., and Pro Grow LLC for the denial of Host Community Agreements for marijuana cultivation and manufacturing at 69 Neck Road in Westfield, was denied in a judgment filed on Dec. 23 by Hampden Superior Court Judge James M. Manitsas.
Popular North Adams Massachusetts Mexican Restaurant Announces Closure
It's a well familiar eatery right in downtown North Adams on Eagle Street. You've also heard the ads on the radio for many years. It's even one of my favorite places to dine with friends on a Friday night. According to the Desperado's Mexican Restaurant Facebook Page, it's stated that...
holyoke.org
Tourism Advisory Committee January
Tourism Advisory Committee Meeting Notice and Agenda. Meeting ID: 897 9236 8375 +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) The meeting is being recorded and matters listed on this agenda are those reasonably participated by the Chairperson which may be discussed at the meeting. Not all items listed may in fact be discussed and other items not listed may also be brought up for the discussion to the extent permitted by law.
thereminder.com
Wilbraham BOS chair disputes facts and figures from FinCom members
WILBRAHAM – Two members of the Wilbraham Finance Committee have taken to social media with concerns about the cost and transparency of the senior center project, which is in the initial stages. Board of Selectmen Chair Carolyn Brennan told Reminder Publishing that the information shared on Facebook varies from inaccurate to “way off.”
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
thereminder.com
Cannabis retailer plans to occupy Route 202 Dunkin’ site in Westfield
WESTFIELD – Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Dec. 20 seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Rd., the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
AG files appeal for reversal in dismissed indictments against former Holyoke Solders’ Home Superintendent, Medical Director
An appeals court will hear arguments next week regarding the dismissal of indictments against the leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.
Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
Everyone ok after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t go into electric bill shock. It’s not too late to switch to a third-party supplier, you can actually do so at any time of the year. ”One thing to know is,...
Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against MGM Springfield reopened
Weeks after the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) dismissed a former MGM Springfield employee Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against the casino, citing a failure to provide sufficient evidence of discrimination, MCAD officials reversed their stance and reopened the case. In an order issued Wednesday, MCAD Investigating Commissioner Monserrate Rodríguez...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
