Smith Mountain Eagle
2,000+ area residents remain without power on Christmas
Nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power Friday, Dec. 23, from damaging winds and cold temperatures, including the Smith Mountain Lake area, with more than 2,000 Franklin and Bedford County residents still without power on Christmas Day. As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, power had been restored to 90...
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire departments respond to chimney fire
The Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) was dispatched at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, as first due to the 4200 block of McDaniel Road in Bedford County for the report of a chimney fire. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) (second due), Forest Volunteer Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Horse rescued from frozen pond but dies
A horse named Katie was rescued on Christmas Day by first responders after falling into an ice-covered pond in Huddleston but reportedly died afterward from old age and extensive exposure to cold water. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and Special Operations Command (SOC) were dispatched to the 1300...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power finishes restoring power
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
cbs19news
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
WSLS
Several crews respond to morning structure fire in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Several crews in and around Montgomery County responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane.
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
WDBJ7.com
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford Public Library System receives grant
The Bedford Public Library System (BPLS) has received a $4,000 grant from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation to use toward its 2023 Summer Reading Program. This grant will fund rewards for the Summer Reading Program and the hosting of “Rock-Star Magic of Chris and Neal,” which is one of the library system’s most attended shows during the summer.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WSLS
Residents displaced after house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home will be displaced until their home is repaired from a fire, according to the Danville Fire Department. We’re told the department responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Circle for the report of a house fire on Wednesday. Crews said...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Sheriff’s office seeks stolen camper from Huddleston
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a camper stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. It is a 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper that is white in color. The camper was last known to be in place on Tuesday afternoon, Dec....
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
WDBJ7.com
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is urging residents not to take grills and similar devices inside homes and try to use them as auxiliary heating devices. Seven people were taken to hospitals after two carbon monoxide poisoning incidents over Christmas weekend. One was in the...
WSLS
Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates
ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
