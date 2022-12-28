Read full article on original website
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
Tributes paid to pair who died after car crashed into river
Tributes have been paid to a man and a woman who died after their car crashed into a river in the early hours of Christmas Day.Emergency services were called at about 3.05am after the car went into the River Tawe at New Cut Road in Swansea city centre.A black Mini John Cooper Works was found fully submerged in the river, with the bodies of a man and a woman recovered nearby.They have been named as Rachel Curtis, 36, from the Bonymaen area of Swansea, and Jay Kyle Jenkins, also 36, from the St Thomas area of the city.In a tribute,...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Couple 'reunited forever' as man dies two weeks after fiancée
A man has died two weeks after his fiancée was fatally injured in a fire at their home. Kieran Naylor, 33, passed away on 26 December after sustaining serious injuries in the blaze on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire, on 12 December. Kieran’s fiancee, Rebecca Foster, died the day...
Teenager among four dead in English Channel tragedy as more missing
A teenager was among the four victims of the English Channel boat sinking in the early hours of Wednesday as another four migrants remain missing.Roger Gough, the leader of Kent County Council, said that 12 of the survivors were unaccompanied child asylum seekers and had been taken into care, the Kent Messenger reported.“There are a further four people missing,” he added, describing the tragedy as “a sobering reminder of the human costs of what is an ongoing crisis”.The missing people would bring the total death toll of the sinking to eight, coming just a year after at least 27...
BBC
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
BBC
Three injured as car is crushed under tractor in Coatbridge
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash which left a car crushed underneath the wheels of a tractor. Police said the car's driver had been charged in connection with the incident at about 22:00 on Wednesday on Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge. The three occupants of the car were taken...
Tributes to woman, 36, who died after Mini Cooper crashed into river killing two on Christmas Day
TRIBUTES have poured in for a "funny and intelligent" mum who was killed when her Mini Cooper plunged into a river on Christmas Day. Rachel Curtis, 36, died when her Mini Cooper crashed into the River Tawe in Swansea, South Wales - killing her and another man. Rachel, a self-employed...
Body is found in lake at Bluewater shopping centre in hunt for 'vulnerable' missing mother
Police searching for missing Taiwo Balogun, 53, from southeast London, say they have found a woman's body in a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Man, 47, arrested after elderly woman found dead in Blackpool
A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was found dead in Blackpool.The woman was found dead after police and emergency service workers attended an address in Severn Road at 7.03pm on Boxing Day following reports a woman was unresponsive, Lancashire Constabulary said.The man, from Manchester, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Police are appealing for witnesses, and have said they are particularly keen to speak to anybody who saw anyone entering or leaving number 32 Severn Street between 12pm on Christmas Day and 6.30pm on Boxing Day.They are also asking the...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Man left with serious facial injuries after attack in Plymouth
A man has been left with serious facial injuries after he was "repeatedly punched" in an unprovoked attack in Plymouth. The victim, who is in his 40s, was attacked by two unknown men while walking home on Trelawney Avenue in the St Budeaux area of the city, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
West Yorkshire police is accused of racism after court found it had defamed black Royal Marine
West Yorkshire Police are facing accusations of racism after a High Court judge found they had defamed a black Royal Marine in an email to his superiors.
BBC
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Three further arrests after man missing for four weeks
Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at about 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 21-year-old...
