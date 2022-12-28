Read full article on original website
Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health
Pope Francis has revealed in a new interview that he has already signed his resignation letter to be used in the event of him becoming "impaired."
Immaculate Conception: Here's what it is — and what it isn't
The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a Catholic holiday celebrated worldwide. It commemorates the conception of Mary in her mother's womb; Catholics believe Mary was born without original sin.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Benedict XVI ‘never wanted to be pope,’ expert says
(NewsNation) — Retired Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had recently deteriorated. SiriusXM Radio host Katie McGrady discussed the former pope’s academic achievements and life on “Morning...
Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is
Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose
A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit
If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
Sarah Ferguson Urges 'Forgiveness' As Prince Andrew Joins Royal Christmas
Andrew's ex-wife called for "forgiveness," "family unity" and to "stop looking at someone on face value" in an end-of-year charity message.
Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world
Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
Jesuit artist has ministry cut; Vatican doesn't prosecute
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican came under pressure Tuesday to explain why it didn’t prosecute a famous Jesuit artist and merely let his order restrict the priest’s ministry following allegations that he abused his authority over adult women. The Jesuits, the same order to which Pope Francis belongs, announced in a statement made public this week that the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith had determined the statute of limitations had expired and closed the case against the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik. Mosaics by Rupnik, a native of Slovenia who is as close as it gets to an official Vatican artist, decorate the Lourdes basilica, a chapel in the Apostolic Palace and churches around the globe. In specifying that Rupnik was not accused of sexually abusing minors, the Jesuits indicated that he was accused of sexual-related crimes with adults involving the confessional, since those are the other types of canonical crimes that normally fall under the Dicastery’s purview.
Commentator Says ‘Very Interesting Theory’ Could Explain Prince Harry ‘Spare’ Bombshell Swerve
The royal family may have prevented a Prince Harry 'Spare' Queen Elizabeth bombshell about the late monarch's health to keep it from being 'breaking news' in Prince Harry's memoir, a commentator says.
A Pope put his deceased predecessor on trial and the reason is interesting
The Cadaver SynodPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domains. Pope Stephen VI was the bishop of Rome from 896 to 897 AD. One of the most notable events of his papacy was the trial of his deceased predecessor, Pope Formosus. This event, known as the Cadaver Synod, was a highly unusual and controversial affair.
Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
Pope Francis signed a decree on Saturday to approve the beatification of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children. The Ulma family were killed by Nazi forces for hiding Jews in 1944.
Defrocked priest Frank Pavone speaks out after Vatican dismissal
Defrocked Catholic priest Frank Pavone spoke out on Monday against the Vatican's recent decision to remove him from the priesthood, claiming he would continue his work in the Catholic Church and appeal to the "people of God."
Who is former pope Benedict XVI
Former pope Benedict, who Pope Francis said on Wednesday was “very sick”, resigned in 2013, the first pontiff in 600 years to take such a step rather than rule for life.Benedict XVI was the first German pope in 1,000 years, was elected on 19 April 2005 succeeding Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years.For nearly 25 years, the former pope, then known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, was the powerful head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF). As a theological conservative, Mr Ratzinger left Germany and his post as archbishop...
Catholic Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal
The Catholic Jesuit order, of which Pope Francis is a member, has been rocked by claims a prominent priest abused several women, a case raising questions about how the Church sanctions offenders. But behind the scenes, the case has provoked questions about the ability of the Holy See to respond to allegations of abuse, particularly historic claims.
Ex-Pope Benedict's failing health presents difficult decisions for Vatican
The Catholic Church has strict protocols in place following the death of its leader, but as ex-Pope Benedict's health wanes it is unclear whether those same protocols will apply to a retired pope, known as Emeritus. When Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 citing old age, he became the first pope...
Pope Benedict's Full History With Vladimir Putin
The ailing pope met with the Russian president in 2007 in what would be the first of several high-level meetings to restore relations between the two.
Pope Francis says former Pope Benedict "very sick," asks for prayers for him
Vatican City — Pope Francis said Wednesday that his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is "very sick" and he is praying for him and would like the faithful to as well. Benedict is 95. His health has been steadily deteriorating."I would like to ask all of you to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict," Francis said at the end of his general audience, speaking in Italian.He called on people to "remember him, because he is very sick, asking the Lord to console and support him."Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told CBS News Wednesday, "In the last few hours, there...
