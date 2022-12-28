Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Crashes And Traffic Hazards Across Mother Lode
San Andreas, CA — There are various traffic incidents across the Mother Lode this morning as heavy rain has arrived in the region. In Tuolumne County, two vehicles have collided on Highway 49 near Jackass Hill Road. A tow truck is responding to the area. In Calaveras County, there...
mymotherlode.com
Beginning of Year Road Work Will Impact Sierra Rock Road
Sonora, CA– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will be conducting road work on Highway 108 starting on Tuesday, January 3rd, and continuing through Friday, January 6th, 2023. The work will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will involve one way-traffic control at Sierra Rock Road for striping operations. Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes and are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Man Killed In Crash Identified
Murphys, CA — Law enforcement officials have identified a Calaveras County man who was killed in a Christmas Day crash on Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Road. It was 60-year-old Luis Mercado. We reported earlier that it happened at around 6pm. His 2021 Subaru Forester went off the road and into a large tree. Arriving emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he passed away from the injuries sustained. No further information is immediately available.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage Impacts Bear Valley Area
Update at 9:55am: PG&E reports that power has been restored to the 920 customers who lost electricity this morning in the greater Bear Valley area. Because of the earlier outage, and avalanche concerns, Bear Valley Ski Resort will be closed today (December 30). Originial story posted at 7:20am: Bear Valley,...
2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage Along Calaveras And Alpine County Lines
Update at 5:10 pm: Power has been restored to the 920 customers who lost power earlier Wednesday afternoon. Original story posted at 1:16 pm: Calaveras/Alpine County, CA — PG& E is reporting a power outage along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines that began just after noon today. The...
mymotherlode.com
Rescue Crews Searched For Possible Occupants Of Submerged Pickup
Mountain Ranch, CA — Using a ladder and resting it against the hood of a submerged pickup to walk across a flooded ditch, as seen in the image box picture, fire crews worked to get inside the truck after reports of a crash in Calaveras County around 10 a.m. yesterday.
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
mymotherlode.com
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
mymotherlode.com
Localized Flooding Creates Road Hazard Outside Of Copperopolis
Calaveras County, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is alerting the public to avoid the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road. There is a complete road closure due to “localized flooding.” The road will remain closed until the water recedes. Anyone who comes...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Sheriff’s Marijuana Team Details December Drug Busts
Calaveras, CA– On December 14th, 2022, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served two search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation in Calaveras County. The first site, located in the 3000 block of Ridge Road in Glencoe, was found to have an interior that had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 362 growing marijuana plants, with an estimated value of over $470,000. Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
Local state of emergency declared ahead of Madera hospital closure
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital, Madera’s only hospital, is closing its doors earlier than previously announced on Friday at 12 midnight. The move prompted a local state of emergency to be declared by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening. Officials say it is a formal request for help from state and […]
Mountain Democrat
Person sought after reported retail theft
El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest thought to be connected to a theft that occurred at a Placerville retail store. The Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video Dec. 28 of an individual walking into what appeared to be...
mymotherlode.com
Busy Year For Habitat For Humanity Calaveras
Angels Camp, CA — Habitat For Humanity Calaveras is preparing to break ground on a 107-unit housing project off Copello Drive in Angels Camp. It is one of the topics mentioned in a new myMotherLode.com blog by Habitat Calaveras President, Bonnie Hollinger. The organization received a $5-million infill infrastructure grant from the State of California to help with planning and needed infrastructure for the project.
Foothill areas brace for flooding, chance of mudslides as storms hit Central California
Steady rainfall soaked Mariposa throughout the day.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
sfstandard.com
Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras
The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
Missing Coarsegold mother and son found safe
A Coarsegold mother and son have been found safe days after they were reported missing.
Comments / 0