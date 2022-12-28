ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 finally appears in a real-life, hands-on image

The OnePlus 11 has just surfaced in a real-life image, finally. Some of you may say that happened a couple of days ago, but no, it did not. The images that leaked were not legit, they were obviously tampered with. The top portion of the camera island was curved, which won’t be the case in the final model.
pocketnow.com

Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Digital Trends

The 5 worst iPhones of all time

Apple debuted the original iPhone in 2007, and we’ve come a long way, as demonstrated by 2022’s iPhone 14 lineup. There are 38 total iPhones that have come out in 15 years, and more coming with each year that passes. But as great as the iPhone is as...
BGR.com

MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground

With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
CNET

If Your iPhone Keeps Automatically Dimming, Here's How to Stop It

As a battery saving measure, your iPhone automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen depending on the light in your environment. The less light there is around you, the dimmer your display gets -- but that may not be what you want. Even if it's dark, you may want to...
Android Authority

What were the best streaming services of 2022?

We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.
Android Authority

You told us: You thought Google had a good year for software and hardware

Over 80% of respondents thought the good outweighed the bad for Google in 2022. Google had a pretty solid 2022 for the most part, according to AA colleague Rob Triggs, noting that the company came close but “didn’t quite nail” things. What did you think of Google’s...
Android Headlines

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite joins Android 13 ranks

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the latest OnePlus smartphone to join the Android 13 ranks. This budget smartphone is now receiving the update, along with OxygenOS 13, of course. Android 13 is now rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The update weighs 4.5GB and it’s...
Phone Arena

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13

One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Android Authority

Poll: Which smartphone brand surprised you the most in 2022?

Manufacturers offered a wide variety of phones in 2022, but which one surprised you the most?. 2022 had something for everyone in the smartphone landscape, ranging from innovative flagships (Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xiaomi 12S Ultra) and conservative upgrades (S22 Ultra, iPhone 14) to budget superstars (Redmi Note 11, Pixel 6a).
Android Authority

Moto Watch 100 revealed: A cheaper smartwatch, at a cost

We've also got the $149 Moto Buds 600 ANC. Motorola brand licensees have announced the Moto Watch 100 and Moto Buds 600 ANC. The watch ditches Wear OS and an OLED screen for a much cheaper price tag. The earbuds bring Fast Pair, Snapdragon Sound, and more for $149. Motorola...
Android Authority

Behind the scenes: Ridiculous stories from a fitness gadget reviewer

Not all troubleshooting happens on the device. I am fortunate enough to work with a group of upbeat, enthusiastic, and deeply knowledgeable tech lovers from across the world. As a team, we review products thoroughly, digging into features, pouring over manuals, comparing competitors, and collaborating with peers in ever-active Slack channels. My Android Authority teammates pack expertise, experience, insights, and dedication, plus of course wit and tailored writing skills.
UTAH STATE

