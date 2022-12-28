Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 finally appears in a real-life, hands-on image
The OnePlus 11 has just surfaced in a real-life image, finally. Some of you may say that happened a couple of days ago, but no, it did not. The images that leaked were not legit, they were obviously tampered with. The top portion of the camera island was curved, which won’t be the case in the final model.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Digital Trends
The 5 worst iPhones of all time
Apple debuted the original iPhone in 2007, and we’ve come a long way, as demonstrated by 2022’s iPhone 14 lineup. There are 38 total iPhones that have come out in 15 years, and more coming with each year that passes. But as great as the iPhone is as...
MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground
With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
CNET
If Your iPhone Keeps Automatically Dimming, Here's How to Stop It
As a battery saving measure, your iPhone automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen depending on the light in your environment. The less light there is around you, the dimmer your display gets -- but that may not be what you want. Even if it's dark, you may want to...
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Android Authority
What were the best streaming services of 2022?
We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.
Android Authority
You told us: You thought Google had a good year for software and hardware
Over 80% of respondents thought the good outweighed the bad for Google in 2022. Google had a pretty solid 2022 for the most part, according to AA colleague Rob Triggs, noting that the company came close but “didn’t quite nail” things. What did you think of Google’s...
How To Check Your Flight Status With This Hidden iPhone Feature
On both iOS and MacOS devices, Apple has included built-in features for folks to track their family's flights while they travel for the holidays and beyond.
Android Headlines
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite joins Android 13 ranks
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the latest OnePlus smartphone to join the Android 13 ranks. This budget smartphone is now receiving the update, along with OxygenOS 13, of course. Android 13 is now rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The update weighs 4.5GB and it’s...
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Android Authority
Poll: Which smartphone brand surprised you the most in 2022?
Manufacturers offered a wide variety of phones in 2022, but which one surprised you the most?. 2022 had something for everyone in the smartphone landscape, ranging from innovative flagships (Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xiaomi 12S Ultra) and conservative upgrades (S22 Ultra, iPhone 14) to budget superstars (Redmi Note 11, Pixel 6a).
Android Authority
Moto Watch 100 revealed: A cheaper smartwatch, at a cost
We've also got the $149 Moto Buds 600 ANC. Motorola brand licensees have announced the Moto Watch 100 and Moto Buds 600 ANC. The watch ditches Wear OS and an OLED screen for a much cheaper price tag. The earbuds bring Fast Pair, Snapdragon Sound, and more for $149. Motorola...
Android Authority
Behind the scenes: Ridiculous stories from a fitness gadget reviewer
Not all troubleshooting happens on the device. I am fortunate enough to work with a group of upbeat, enthusiastic, and deeply knowledgeable tech lovers from across the world. As a team, we review products thoroughly, digging into features, pouring over manuals, comparing competitors, and collaborating with peers in ever-active Slack channels. My Android Authority teammates pack expertise, experience, insights, and dedication, plus of course wit and tailored writing skills.
Comments / 0