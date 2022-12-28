ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men’s Basketball Hosts American International on Saturday, Dec. 31

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (8-4, 3-2 NE10) vs American International College (4-9, 2-3 NE10) Location: James Moore Fieldhouse (New Haven, Conn.) The Owls Network | Live Stats | @SCSU_MBB on Instagram | @SCSU_MBB on Twitter. Southern Connecticut men's basketball will host American International College in a Northeast 10 Conference...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men’s Basketball Beats Mercy, 84-57

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut beat Mercy College, 84-57, in a non-conference matchup in New Haven, Conn. on Dec. 29, 2022. With the win, the Owls improve to 8-4 on the season and Mercy drops to 2-10 overall. The Owls are now on a five game winning streak. This has been the longest winning steak since the 2018-19 season.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy