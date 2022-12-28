NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut beat Mercy College, 84-57, in a non-conference matchup in New Haven, Conn. on Dec. 29, 2022. With the win, the Owls improve to 8-4 on the season and Mercy drops to 2-10 overall. The Owls are now on a five game winning streak. This has been the longest winning steak since the 2018-19 season.

