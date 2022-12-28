Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Drives His New Christmas Car & It’s Too Cute to Handle

Beep beep, baby coming through! Meghan Trainor ’s son Riley got a new car for Christmas , and there has never been a cuter driver.

In a Christmas photo series posted on Instagram yesterday, the “Made You Look” singer shared several family snaps from their holiday at home. There were some sweet snaps of Trainor, her husband Daryl Sabara, and their 1-year-old son Riley standing in front of the Christmas tree, which were very precious. (Riley’s blue velvet vest and matching bow tie is to die for!) But what really stole the show was Riley’s new car.

Slide to photo 6 in the carousel to spot the red-headed toddler sitting in a green Little Tikes car. He’s turned all the way around to face the camera, as his wide brown eyes gaze calmly back at whoever is taking his photo. With his bow tie and little blue glasses — and serious expression! — he looks like a mini grownup, and it’s adorable.

“I just don’t really understand why your child is so cute. Illegal. Calling the FBI,” one person joked. Another said, “The picture of Riley in the car … the dang cutest! 🥰🥰🥰”

“His lil’ glasses are literally the cutest thing ever🥺🤍,” someone else said, and it’s so true.

“ Omgoodness that green car photo is adorable 💚💚💚,” one person commented. “Can he be my Uber driver? 💚💚💚”

One person said, “RILEY IS SO CUTE PLEASE MAKE MORE.” Trainor apparently thinks so too, because she actually does want another baby soon.

“Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant,” Trainor told PEOPLE earlier this month about her plans for 2023. “I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it!”

“After having a baby, I was like, there’s nothing I can’t do. So now I’m just trying to knock off all my dreams on my dream list,” she added.

With a kid this cute, it’s no wonder Trainor wants more babies. Please get them all little cars that they can drive just like Riley!

