ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Sheriff asks for leads in 2020 unsolved murder of Huron County man Ricky Bailey

By Sanilac Broadcasting Company
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Saginaw News

Missing Sanilac County man, 87, found dead on Christmas Day

BUEL TWP, MI — Days after being reported missing, an 87-year-old Sanilac County man was found deceased on Christmas Day, a seeming casualty of the recent winter storm. Marvin “Dean” Kritzman was last seen alive in his hometown of Deckerville on Dec. 22, driving his blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Loved ones reported him missing, with police reporting they believed him in danger as he had severe medical conditions requiring medications.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDARD detects avian flu in, quarantines Sanilac County poultry flock

A Sanilac County poultry flock is currently under quarantine after investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The flock was made up of about 20 birds of mixed species, and was depopulated to prevent further spread of...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

McKenzie CEO updates community on former Shell Station property development

With the canopy removed last week and large gas tanks expected to be removed by the end of this week, the former Shell gas station in Sandusky is currently undergoing a transformation under the guidance of McKenzie Health Systems CEO and President, Steve Barnett. Barnett, who has been in the...
SANDUSKY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy