Sheriff asks for leads in 2020 unsolved murder of Huron County man Ricky Bailey

Family of Huron County man killed by masked intruders in December 2020 offer $4,600 reward
BAD AXE, MI — Two years ago, two intruders barged into a Huron County home and fatally shot a father in the presence of two of his children. With no arrests having yet occurred, a reward is being offered for information that will help investigators close the case and bring the killers to justice.
Missing Sanilac County man, 87, found dead on Christmas Day
BUEL TWP, MI — Days after being reported missing, an 87-year-old Sanilac County man was found deceased on Christmas Day, a seeming casualty of the recent winter storm. Marvin “Dean” Kritzman was last seen alive in his hometown of Deckerville on Dec. 22, driving his blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Loved ones reported him missing, with police reporting they believed him in danger as he had severe medical conditions requiring medications.
‘I’m grateful to the people of Bay County for putting me in this job,’ says retiring Judge Harry Gill
BAY CITY, MI — After 12 years dispensing justice, Bay County Circuit Judge Harry P. Gill is hanging up his black robes. Before stepping down from the bench to enjoy his retirement, Gill reflected on the one attribute he considers paramount for judges. “I think a judge’s disposition and...
Beloved Bay City historian, educator Leon Katzinger dies
BAY CITY, MI — A beloved educator and author who specialized in Bay City history died. Leon Katzinger died Friday, Dec. 23, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland at the age of 76, his obituary stated. The Bay City-born man spent 30 years as a principal at institutions including...
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MDARD detects avian flu in, quarantines Sanilac County poultry flock
A Sanilac County poultry flock is currently under quarantine after investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The flock was made up of about 20 birds of mixed species, and was depopulated to prevent further spread of...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Michigan residents may see and hear 180th Fighter Wing jets training Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an exercise in the skies over northeast Michigan Wednesday morning. People who live near the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan areas may hear and see fighter jets between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m..
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
McKenzie CEO updates community on former Shell Station property development
With the canopy removed last week and large gas tanks expected to be removed by the end of this week, the former Shell gas station in Sandusky is currently undergoing a transformation under the guidance of McKenzie Health Systems CEO and President, Steve Barnett. Barnett, who has been in the...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Macomb County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
When a Macomb County man scratched a winning symbol on his Michigan Lottery instant ticket and saw "4MIL" underneath, he grabbed the ticket and ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 42-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, likes to play $20 and $30 instant tickets....
