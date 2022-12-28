Read full article on original website
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
MDHHS Macomb County office near Mount Clemens reopening following vehicle crash that damaged building
LANSING, Mich. – The Macomb County/Mount Clemens District Office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reopening 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 29, after damages caused by a vehicle crashing into the building last week were repaired. The office is at 44777...
Missing Sanilac County man, 87, found dead on Christmas Day
BUEL TWP, MI — Days after being reported missing, an 87-year-old Sanilac County man was found deceased on Christmas Day, a seeming casualty of the recent winter storm. Marvin “Dean” Kritzman was last seen alive in his hometown of Deckerville on Dec. 22, driving his blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Loved ones reported him missing, with police reporting they believed him in danger as he had severe medical conditions requiring medications.
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
Sheriff asks for leads in 2020 unsolved murder of Huron County man Ricky Bailey
Almost two years after masked men shot and killed 59-year-old Ricky H. Bailey in his Verona Township home, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson is once again asking for assistance with the case. Despite the many tips and theories offered since the December 2020 homicide, there are no solid leads, confounding...
Two-year-old homicide left unsolved, deputies asking for information
HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Huron County Dispatch is asking the public for information to help solve the murder of Ricky H. Bailey from two years ago. The Huron County Sheriff’s office received a call at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020 from the residents of a home on Rapson Road in Verona Township, stating that their father had been shot by two unknown individuals, deputies said.
Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
Lake Orion police seek info, identity of hit-and-run driver who crashed into local restaurant
LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Police Department is looking for a driver whose truck slid on Broadway Street and crashed into Bitter Tom’s restaurant on Dec. 23 and then drove off. Police are asking the public for any information that will help locate the vehicle or the...
Mich. woman allegedly shoots husband in the back of his head during argument
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument while her children were at home. On Dec. 27 at 2:20 a.m., Eastpointe Police Department officers responded to the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue after receiving a call about a fatal shooting. When they arrived, they found Carletta Johnson "providing aid to her husband who was shot in the back of the head."
3 people flown to hospitals from head-on crash in Washington Township
Three people were flown by medical helicopter from a head-on crash late Tuesday night in Washington Township, according to emergency officials. First responders including Murrysville Medic One, four fire companies and state police were called to the intersection of Route 66 and Mamont Road around 10:45 p.m., for a report of a two car head-on collision, county 911 officials said.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
Argentine Township woman convicted in 2010 murder to get paroled
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Argentine Township woman convicted in the 2010 murder of her 4-year-old son is expected to be paroled next year. Corrine Baker, who is the mother of Dominick Calhoun, is scheduled to be released sometime in April. Dominick's grandfather said the Michigan Parole Board notified...
MDARD detects avian flu in, quarantines Sanilac County poultry flock
A Sanilac County poultry flock is currently under quarantine after investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The flock was made up of about 20 birds of mixed species, and was depopulated to prevent further spread of...
Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic
Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'
Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018. In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday...
Beloved Bay City historian, educator Leon Katzinger dies
BAY CITY, MI — A beloved educator and author who specialized in Bay City history died. Leon Katzinger died Friday, Dec. 23, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland at the age of 76, his obituary stated. The Bay City-born man spent 30 years as a principal at institutions including...
Port Huron picks up $200,000 tab for temporary shelter for homeless men
Homeless men in the city of Port Huron will soon be able to get off the streets and warm up in a temporary shelter. The city of Port Huron is contributing $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for a temporary shelter — December through April — for homeless men. Any leftover funds will be dedicated to finding and opening a permanent shelter.
A Higher Outlook – HON. JAMES L. OBERSTAR
Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the HON. JAMES L. OBERSTAR going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We can’t...
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
