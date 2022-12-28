ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

The Saginaw News

Missing Sanilac County man, 87, found dead on Christmas Day

BUEL TWP, MI — Days after being reported missing, an 87-year-old Sanilac County man was found deceased on Christmas Day, a seeming casualty of the recent winter storm. Marvin “Dean” Kritzman was last seen alive in his hometown of Deckerville on Dec. 22, driving his blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Loved ones reported him missing, with police reporting they believed him in danger as he had severe medical conditions requiring medications.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two-year-old homicide left unsolved, deputies asking for information

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Huron County Dispatch is asking the public for information to help solve the murder of Ricky H. Bailey from two years ago. The Huron County Sheriff’s office received a call at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020 from the residents of a home on Rapson Road in Verona Township, stating that their father had been shot by two unknown individuals, deputies said.
HURON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
FLINT, MI
truecrimedaily

Mich. woman allegedly shoots husband in the back of his head during argument

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument while her children were at home. On Dec. 27 at 2:20 a.m., Eastpointe Police Department officers responded to the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue after receiving a call about a fatal shooting. When they arrived, they found Carletta Johnson "providing aid to her husband who was shot in the back of the head."
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tribune-Review

3 people flown to hospitals from head-on crash in Washington Township

Three people were flown by medical helicopter from a head-on crash late Tuesday night in Washington Township, according to emergency officials. First responders including Murrysville Medic One, four fire companies and state police were called to the intersection of Route 66 and Mamont Road around 10:45 p.m., for a report of a two car head-on collision, county 911 officials said.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th

The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Argentine Township woman convicted in 2010 murder to get paroled

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Argentine Township woman convicted in the 2010 murder of her 4-year-old son is expected to be paroled next year. Corrine Baker, who is the mother of Dominick Calhoun, is scheduled to be released sometime in April. Dominick's grandfather said the Michigan Parole Board notified...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDARD detects avian flu in, quarantines Sanilac County poultry flock

A Sanilac County poultry flock is currently under quarantine after investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The flock was made up of about 20 birds of mixed species, and was depopulated to prevent further spread of...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic

Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
TROY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron picks up $200,000 tab for temporary shelter for homeless men

Homeless men in the city of Port Huron will soon be able to get off the streets and warm up in a temporary shelter. The city of Port Huron is contributing $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for a temporary shelter — December through April — for homeless men. Any leftover funds will be dedicated to finding and opening a permanent shelter.
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

A Higher Outlook – HON. JAMES L. OBERSTAR

Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the HON. JAMES L. OBERSTAR going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We can’t...
PORT HURON, MI

