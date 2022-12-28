EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument while her children were at home. On Dec. 27 at 2:20 a.m., Eastpointe Police Department officers responded to the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue after receiving a call about a fatal shooting. When they arrived, they found Carletta Johnson "providing aid to her husband who was shot in the back of the head."

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO