Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
Mississippi coach: Texas Tech player spit on, possibly used racial slur vs. one of ours in Texas Bowl
Houston — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum broke out after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
Twitter Crashed During Liberty Bowl, But We Have Hog Fans' Emotional Voices Covered
What Arkansas social media would have been saying if there had been no crash
Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas Jayhawks vs Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl
Here's everything you need to know to follow today's game.
Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma State: Preview and how to watch
Kansas basketball (11-1) will return to the floor on Saturday following a 10-day layoff, which included time for the players to go home for Christmas. Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State (8-4) also marks the start of the 2022-23 Big 12 campaign for KU, one in which the Jayhawks are looking to win the conference in back-to-back seasons since the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
Despite Arkansas Ties, Razorback Fans Will Be Cheering for Mississippi St. in Reliquest Bowl
Bielema, Lunney won't have support of Hog fans and it has nothing to do with them
New Year's Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year's Eve. But that's not the only action on today with two other intriguing bowl games on in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP ...
WALK & TALK: Arkansas 55, Kansas 52 - 3OT
Join HawgSports.com publisher Trey Biddy as he walks off Arkansas' 55-53 triple-overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. HawgSports is 50% Off, and Paramount+ is FREE with your subscription!! Join the No. 1 independent source on Arkansas sports...
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Big 12 play has officially arrived in college basketball, and the opening weekend of conference play features a clash between No. 4 Kansas and Oklahoma State as part of a loaded day of action on CBS. The Jayhawks are the reigning national champions and have asserted themselves as contenders once again with an 11-1 mark during non conference play.
What time is the K-State football game? How to watch Kansas State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
The Big 12 champions return to the field Saturday to face a college football blueblood. No. 9 Kansas State takes on No. 5 Alabama in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at 11 a.m. CT. ESPN will televise the game, but fans can also stream using the Watch ESPN app. Kansas State...
How to Watch, Preview: Fresno State vs Wyoming on CBSSN
The Fresno State Bulldogs open up Mountain West play on Wednesday against the Wyoming Cowboys for a nationally televised matchup. BarkBoard.com breaks down how to watch, listen and follow along. The Bulldogs enter conference play at just 4-7, but are favored in their conference-opening matchup. The Cowboys enter their MW...
An Arkansas fan in a hog costume ruined ESPN's shot of Kansas' first OT touchdown
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl turned out to be an absolute barnburner between Arkansas and Kansas on Wednesday evening. The Jayhawks trailed by 25 points midway through the third quarter after falling behind 38-13 with 8:43 to play. Then Kansas turned it on, scoring 25 straight — including two touchdowns in...
