Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS News

Mississippi coach: Texas Tech player spit on, possibly used racial slur vs. one of ours in Texas Bowl

Houston — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum broke out after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma State: Preview and how to watch

Kansas basketball (11-1) will return to the floor on Saturday following a 10-day layoff, which included time for the players to go home for Christmas. Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State (8-4) also marks the start of the 2022-23 Big 12 campaign for KU, one in which the Jayhawks are looking to win the conference in back-to-back seasons since the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

WALK & TALK: Arkansas 55, Kansas 52 - 3OT

Join HawgSports.com publisher Trey Biddy as he walks off Arkansas' 55-53 triple-overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. HawgSports is 50% Off, and Paramount+ is FREE with your subscription!! Join the No. 1 independent source on Arkansas sports...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

How to Watch, Preview: Fresno State vs Wyoming on CBSSN

The Fresno State Bulldogs open up Mountain West play on Wednesday against the Wyoming Cowboys for a nationally televised matchup. BarkBoard.com breaks down how to watch, listen and follow along. The Bulldogs enter conference play at just 4-7, but are favored in their conference-opening matchup. The Cowboys enter their MW...
LARAMIE, WY

