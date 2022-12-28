ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
MnDOT: Illegal to push snow onto public roadways

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is illegal to push snow onto or next to public highways or streets. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit moving snow onto public roadways, including the ditch and right-of-way area along the roadside. MnDOT says the extra snow becomes an increasing issue during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
Report says about 30 people die annually during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 177 people died during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement between 2016 and 2021. A new MDH report says 79 (45%) were classified as deaths due interpersonal use of force, 54 (31%) were classified as suicides, 39 (22%) were classified as accidents, and 5 (3%) were classified as “could not be determined.”
Ask a trooper: Length of snow plow?

Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade? Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches in Minnesota. Snow plows start at widths of 6 ½ feet for smaller pickups and go up to 9 and 10 foot wide plows for dump trucks. The most common size plow if 7 feet...
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
