Is It OK to Flash Your Headlights to Alert Other Drivers on Minnesota Roads?
We have already had our fair share of daytime snow storms in Minnesota this winter, and it is just getting started. I saw plenty of people driving without headlights on during the day in those storms which is incredibly dangerous for the motorists on the road, as well as the drivers of the vehicles themselves.
boreal.org
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
Southern Minnesota News
MnDOT: Illegal to push snow onto public roadways
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is illegal to push snow onto or next to public highways or streets. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit moving snow onto public roadways, including the ditch and right-of-way area along the roadside. MnDOT says the extra snow becomes an increasing issue during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
KIMT
Report says about 30 people die annually during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 177 people died during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement between 2016 and 2021. A new MDH report says 79 (45%) were classified as deaths due interpersonal use of force, 54 (31%) were classified as suicides, 39 (22%) were classified as accidents, and 5 (3%) were classified as “could not be determined.”
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Which Three States Allow This Exotic Animal, We Can’t Own in Minnesota?
Always love when someone poses a question as "can we own this animal in Minnesota"? Apparently there are a lot of different animals that people wonder about. I've seen people ask if they can own anything from racoons, skunks to turtles, lions and bears and more. Which not surprising there are many you can't own.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
Ask a trooper: Length of snow plow?
Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade? Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches in Minnesota. Snow plows start at widths of 6 ½ feet for smaller pickups and go up to 9 and 10 foot wide plows for dump trucks. The most common size plow if 7 feet...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
boreal.org
The pain of a St. Paul drunk driving crash still felt 25 years later
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety • December 29, 2022. Kevin Brockway was supposed to spend New Year's Day 1998 at his new job, handing out pies at Bakers Square. He never got there. Kevin, who was 16 at the time, went to a party at a friend's...
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Why Can’t People in St. Cloud Figure this Out?
I'm talking about this only because I just about got nailed again in a roundabout. I realize that these are very new to some people, but if you are used to navigating them, it's super simple and really does keep traffic flowing nicely. This is the reason that MnDot is implementing them instead of traffic lights. Less stopping.
Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people
A state reports shows more Black and Indigenous people die during the course of a police call in Minnesota than do white, Hispanic, or Asian people.
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
