The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO