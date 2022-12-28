ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

delawarepublic.org

Wilmington to see second long-term housing facility for homeless veterans

Work is underway to build a second permanent housing facility in Wilmington for homeless veterans and their families. The Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans opened its first permanent housing facility, the Pearl Center, in 2018; that facility has 51 units and houses roughly 80 people, though most residents are single.
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Part of Route 9 to close for 3 months starting Jan. 6

Delaware Route 9 will be closed from Polktown Road to Reedy Point Road starting Friday, Jan. 6, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.  The 24/7 closure will last until March 20, 2023 and will allow for the construction of a new roundabout, which will serve as the access to the Fort DuPont development. The detour for northbound traffic is ... Read More
DELAWARE CITY, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

City’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan Continues with Another Home Renovation in East Side Wilmington

Mayor Purzycki joined Woodlawn Trustees for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the agency’s tenth affordable housing project. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined Rich Przywara, CEO of Woodlawn Trustees, to cut a ribbon yesterday at 718 East 11th Street – part of the City’s historic Neighborhood Revitalization Plan announced earlier this year. The newly rehabbed property is the agency’s tenth completed affordable housing project, bringing Woodlawn Trustees halfway to its commitment to renovate 20 vacant homes for eligible individuals and families. A news release from Woodlawn Trustees about the event is presented below.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton

BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. The sheriff's office said it will work with  Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident. 
ELKTON, MD
Milford LIVE News

Employees recognized by City of Milford

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council was presented with employees who were recognized for 2022 Excellence Awards. Jamesha Williams, Director of Human Resources, explained that the City of Milford Excellence Award program began in 2018 as a way to ensure that recognition is part of the culture of the city. Nominations from peers, supervisors and customers are submitted to ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington moves NYE fireworks to Sunday night

The Wilmington riverfront fireworks have been moved to Sunday, Jan. 1, because of predicted bad weather. The show, sponsored by the Riverfront Development Corp., is expected to take place shortly after 9 p.m. over the Christina River. It can be seen from most parts of the Riverwalk, with the best viewing between the public dock and the Riverfront Market. RELATED: ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Bluhm selected for Leadership Delaware

Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford was recently selected to participate in Leadership Delaware. The organization selects the best and brightest leaders who meet and hear from prominent, accomplished Delaware leaders. The application and interview process is challenging, intense and competitive. “The application process is rigorous,” Bluhm said. “In addition to a multi-page ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Action needed to make roads safer

On Christmas Eve, everyone in the Cape Region was reminded just how fragile life is. About 8 p.m., a family of seven – two from Lewes and five from Temple, Pa. – was traveling together on Minos Conaway Road. As they attempted to turn onto Route 9, their minivan was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Three people, including a 9-year-old, were killed. What should’ve been a festive, family-filled weekend immediately turned to horror.
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Kent, New Castle agriculture businesses eligible for federal drought disaster loans

Agriculture businesses in Delaware's two northernmost counties are eligible for reduced-interest federal loans due to July's drought and heat wave. The U.S. Small Business Administration is making Economic Injury Disaster Loans available after a drought emergency was declared in seven counties in New Jersey, including Salem and Cumberland. One of...
NEW CASTLE, DE
PennLive.com

Lancaster County shopping center sold for $30.5M

A New Jersey company recently paid $30.5 million dollars for a Lancaster County shopping center. Jackson-New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes paid the Eatontown, New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group $30.5 million for The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township earlier this month, according to county records. The Wharton Realty Group paid $30 million for the property back in 2017.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Home improvement fraud arrest in Middletown

New Castle County Police have arrested and charged a 56-year old Middletown man with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident in October. Joseph Jenkins was arrested on December 22, 2022, according to police, for allegedly defrauding a homeowner in the Bayberry North subdivision. Police said the homeowner gave...
MIDDLETOWN, DE

