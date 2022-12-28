ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California

“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained

SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California inmates to get free phone calls starting Sunday

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will make phone calls for incarcerated people free of charge starting on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The move to make the calls free was in response to the Keep Families Connected Act that was signed into law in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

California Plastic Bags

FILE-This Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But in 2022, state Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers who think they're helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can't back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New laws on sideshows, catalytic converters, coming to California in 2023

CALIFORNIA (KOLO) - Like in Nevada, the neighboring state of California will have a host of new laws coming into effect in 2023. This law requires all peace officers, including peace officer trainees, be legally authorized to work in the United States consistent with federal law and regulations, however, removes the requirement that they be citizens or permanent residents of the United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The burglars did break in, but not where they had planned. Security cameras show they accidently targeted the cloth diaper cleaning business, which was next door to the medical marijuana shop. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A group...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
SPARKS, NV
Laist.com

Paid COVID-19 Leave Offered Parents Relief. It Expires December 31

Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy

The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

Seniors, Bicyclists, Veterans to Benefit from New DMV Laws in 2023

Starting Jan. 1, California law will again require drivers 70 and older to renew their license in person at a DMV office. In October 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily waived the California law requiring senior drivers to renew their licenses at a DMV field office and signed AB 174 in September 2021 to allow online or by mail renewals through the end of 2022. This temporary online option has helped Californians avoid DMV field offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

New California laws for 2023 that may affect you

New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
KQED

When the State Cut Their Water, These California Users Created a Collaborative Solution

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood at a podium placed on the sandy bottom of Lake Mendocino, a basin built to hold more than 20 billion gallons of water. It was spring, which meant that the reservoir should have held water from the winter rains that in past decades provided water to millions of Californians. Instead, on this afternoon in 2021, the ground was dry and cracked. Newsom was there to declare a drought emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Commentary: The ‘Reparations’ Scam

California is considering paying “reparations” to black Californians who are directly descended from enslaved people, which may surprise most Californians. After all, slavery was never legal in the Golden State. Governor Gavin Newsom, heedless of the fiasco he’s inviting, formed a “Reparations Task Force,” no doubt with his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

CalOSHA seek to extend COVID-19 workforce regs to 2024

TULARE COUNTY – With constant changes to COVID-19 regulations in the past few years, the state plans to set additional regulations for the next two years. On Dec. 15, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as Cal/OSHA, Standards Board voted 6-1 to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 regulations. These include providing masks to employees, reporting an outbreak in cases to authorities and providing COVID-19 prevention training, among other measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy